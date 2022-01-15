From 'Acharya' Postponed To Megan-MGK Engaged, Here're The Biggest Newsmakers Of The Week

From the release of many films getting postponed to several celebrities getting engaged, a lot has happened in this week. Here is a list of the biggest newsmakers of the week from the entertainment industry.

The forthcoming film, Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is postponed owing to the rapidly increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. The film was earlier slated for release on February 4. The filmmakers have taken to Twitter and revealed that the film's release has been postponed. The new release date for the project is yet to be announced. Read more

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney & others send love

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged now. The actor and the rapper announced the news with several videos on their Instagram. The videos were from the big moment when Kelly got down on one knee to pop the question to Megan Fox and how the actor who was completely awestruck by the beautiful moment, nodded a yes in return. Since the two announced the news on Instagram, they have been receiving love and blessings from various Hollywood personalities. Read more

Dharmendra takes COVID booster dose, posts video urging all to get vaccinated; Watch

COVID-19 continues to be a massive challenge for the governments and health workers as it has infected people and led to deaths for two years. After numerous steps like lockdowns worked partially, the authorities pinned their hopes on vaccination to complete eradicate the pandemic. As a result, governments across the world have initiated a drive for a booster dose. In India, it is being termed as a 'precaution dose' and being administered to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. As the drive kicked off earlier this week, actor Dharmendra took the vaccine and urged all to take it at the earliest. Read more

Rebel Wilson all set to host BAFTA Awards 2022; Announces with a hilarious post

Actor Rebel Wison will be hosting the 75th BAFTA Film Awards, which she herself shared on social media with a hilarious post. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony will be returning to London's Royal Albert Hall. It will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC's iPlayer. Read more

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson reportedly in talks to host Oscars 2022

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson is currently in talks to host Oscars 2022. According to a report by Page Six, a source close to the development has revealed that 'his people are talking to producers.' The source added that the 28-year-old is looking for a 'reset' and that the Academy Awards wants to bring in younger viewers. Read more

Kylie Jenner makes history; becomes first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers

Kylie Jenner became only the third person to hit the 300 million mark on Instagram, thus becoming the only woman to reach the milestone. 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram and some of his statistics involve 800 goals for club and country. While the football legend has been around for two decades, the second-most followed person on the social media platform is just 24 years old. Read more

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman" star's Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways. Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together. Read more

Mahesh Babu to join SS Rajamouli & KV Vijayendra Prasad's upcoming film soon: Reports

With everything coming to a halt, a source close to the development has informed Pinkvilla that Rajamouli and his writer father KV Vijayendra Prasad have started working on the script of their next project for which they have reportedly roped in Mahesh Babu to essay the lead role. Read more

Actor assault case: Kerala HC restrains police from arresting Dileep till January 18

In the latest development in connection with the case against Malayalam actor Dileep for allegedly threatening investigation officers in the '2017 actress sexual assault case', the Director-General of Prosecution TA Shaji has given an undertaking to the Kerala High Court, on Friday, that the actor will not be arrested till the next hearing date, i.e. January 18, Tuesday in the case registered by the Kerala Police. The Malayalam actor has been booked for allegedly conspiring to kill police officers investigating the sensational 2017 sexual assault case. Read more

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to begin shooting for SLB's 'Baiju Bawra' soon? Read Details

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have reunited once again after the success of Gully Boy. The actors will get into the prep mode for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. Meanwhile, both are busy shooting for their next venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Read more

Jacqueline Fernandez out of Nagarjuna Akkineni's 'The Ghost'? Here's what we know

South Indian star Akkineni Nagarjuna's forthcoming highly-anticipated film, The Ghost, is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Several months ago, actor Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the film as she is expecting her first baby. The filmmakers then decided to cast Jacqueline Fernandez for the project. However, recently as per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor has stepped out of the project due to unknown reasons. Read more

