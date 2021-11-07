From B-town's Diwali Celebrations To Astroworld Fest, Here Are Top Newsmakers Of The Week

Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh Turn On Festive Mode At Mindy Kaling's Diwali Bash; See Pics

Not just Bollywood, but Hollywood stars are also dwelling into the Diwali festive fervor while celebrating it with family and close ones. Hollywood producer-director Mindy Kaling recently turned host to a Diwali bash in LA which was attended by who's who of the Hollywood icon including Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Meena Harris, and more. Read More.

Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh Gets All The Attention In Diwali Pics, Poses With Karisma & Others

Much like his mother, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh also knows how to steal the thunder. The actor's eight-month-old son became the highlight of all their Diwali pictures. Apart from sharing pictures with his family, Jehangir Ali Khan also posed with Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Read More.

'Sooryavanshi' Review: Akshay Kumar's Race Against Time Is An Action-packed Adventure

‘Sooryavanshi’ is about Akshay Kumar’s character, Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team’s efforts to protect Mumbai from one of the city’s worst terror attacks. Read More.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's New Diwali Pic Gets Fans Excited; Sparks Wedding Speculation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm with their loved-up Diwali pics. The couple, who has been dating for a while now, is one of the most popular pairs in Bollywood. The couple's adorable photo was not only a treat for their fans but also sparked their wedding rumours yet again. Read More.

Anil Kapoor's Diwali Bash Saw Family Reunion; Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor & Others Share Pics

The Diwali 2021 bash at Anil Kapoor Mumbai residence saw his family members glammed up in Indian attires. From Arjun Kapoor to Janhvi, Khushi and others, the entire Kapoor family showed up to celebrate the festival of lights. Here are Anil Kapoor Diwali bash pics filled with glamour and family time. Read More.

Astroworld Festival: 8 Dead, Hundreds Hurt In Crowd Surge At Travis Scott Concert

Eight people died and many were injured amid chaotic scenes at the Astroworld Festival in Texas on Friday. The incident took place when rapper Travis Scott was performing. The news was confirmed by the fire authorities. Read More.

Kristen Stewart Reveals She Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that she will soon tie the knot with her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. She gave details about her relationship with Meyer and mentioned that the two will soon get married. The duo was first spotted together in August 2019 and kept their relationship off the radar until October that year. Read More.

Donald Trump Claims ‘Troubled’ Alec Baldwin Intentionally Shot Halyna Hutchins

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday made disputatious remarks against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, whom he labelled a ‘nutjob’, alleging that the latter might have “purposely shot” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of 'Rust', earlier last month. Speaking on Christ Stigall's radio show, the former president opined, Alec Baldwin had “something to do with it [the incident]. Read More.

'Eternals' Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say On Latest Marvel Venture

Diwali is turning out to be a box office bonanza for cinema lovers. There's a flood of movies at the ticket windows on the festive occasion. While there is Sooryavanshi for Bollywood fans, Annaatthe is entertaining regional movie lovers, Hollywood movie lovers have something to look forward to in Eternals. Read More.

Kylie Jenner Says 'Travis Scott And I Are Devastated' Post Rapper's Astroworld Gig Tragedy

Chaos unfolded on Friday, November 5 evening at Astroworld Fest as fans attending the music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance and at least eight people were killed while several others were injured. Scott had earlier taken to his Twitter released a statement post the incident and said that he was 'absolutely devastated'. The rapper's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, has now broken her silence and released a statement via her Instagram. Read More.

Image: AP/Instagram/@janhvikapoor/@priyankachopra