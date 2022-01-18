From 'Bachchan Pandey' To 'Radhe Shyam', Movies That Are Postponed Recently

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, several filmmakers and studios decided to postpone the release of their tentpole movies. Starting from the month of December, makers of Jersey postponed the release date of the movie followed by the pan India period drama film RRR. While some makers have announced the revised release date of their movies, some have yet to announce the release date. Here is a list of movies that were postponed in 2022 due to COVID-19.

1. RRR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring big names like Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases that led to theatres being shut in several states. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 7, 2022, and though Rajamouli had assured that the movie would be released on the scheduled date, it was postponed indefinitely.

2. Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer period drama film Radhe Shyam was all set to release on January 14, 2022, but was postponed. The makers shared a statement that read, "A little more wait to witness the biggest story of Love vs Destiny. We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!"

3. Acharya

The Telugu social drama film Acharya starring father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Initially scheduled to be released on May 13, 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The film was then scheduled to be released theatrically on February 4, 2022, but was postponed again to 1 April 2022 due to growing cases.

4. Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar's action comedy film Bachchan Pandey has finally decided on a release date after being postponed twice due to the pandemic. Akshay took to his Instagram and announced that the movie will be releasing on March 18, 2022. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in December 2020 then January 2021. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar.

5. Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's yet another movie Prithviraj was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The period drama is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan a Rajput ruler from the Chahamana dynasty and marks Manushi Chillar's debut in Bollywood. The movie was scheduled to release in January 2022 but was postponed due to the spread of the omicron variant and will now be released on April 1, 2022.

