From 'Bro Daddy' To 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet', Big OTT Releases For Next Week

Several shows and films spanning across various genres and languages that viewers have waited eagerly for their release. Right from thrillers to family dramas and stand-up comedy shows, the last week of January 2022 has a plethora of content in store for the audience. Some of the upcoming projects that will release in the coming week include Bro Daddy, Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, and many more.

New releases on OTT next week

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window - Netflix

Starring Kristen Bell, the mystery series will release on Netflix on January 28, 2022. The show will also see Tom Riley, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony, and others take on pivotal roles. It will follow Bell's character, Anna, who falls in love with her new neighbour. However, her life takes a turn when she witnesses a gruesome murder.

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet - Netflix

Kapil Sharma is all set for the release of his Netflix special and fans await its release. The comedy special will release on January 28, 2022, and the comedian has shared a few clips from the show to give fans a glimpse into what to expect.

Bro Daddy - Disney+Hotstar

The much-awaited family drama will release on the online streaming platform on January 26, 2022. Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a dynamic father-son duo, the trailer promised heaps of entertainment. The film will also feature Meena, Murali Gopy, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Lalu Alex, Soubin Shahir, and others in pivotal roles.

The Sinner Season 4 - Netflix

The show will follow Harry Ambrose, a detective played by Bill Pullman, who aims to solve several heinous crimes. He also tries to understand the reason why people commit such gruesome crimes. The show will also see Matt Bomer, Jessica Biel, and others in pivotal roles. The season will release on January 26, 2022.

Home Team - Netflix

Home Team is a sports drama following a former NFL head coach, Sean Payton, played by Kevin James. The film will release on January 28, 2022, and will follow Payton and his relationship with his son through the lens of sport. The film will also star Taylor Lautner from the Twilight franchise.

