From BTS As LV's New Ambassador To Jennie's Scandal: Here's Weekly Round Of K-pop World

This week was quite interesting for the K-pop world. Many new developments in the industry made headlines and shocked idols’ fans as well. Right from BTS becoming the new House Ambassadors of Louis Vuitton to the premiere of the River Where the Moon Rises finale. So here is a complete overview of events that made headlines in the world of K-pop.

Weekly Roundup of the K-pop world

1. BTS becomes LV’s House Ambassadors

BTS’ popularity is increasing with every passing second. After breaking several new records with their first English single, Dynamite, BTS has achieved a feat. The K-pop group members were recently announced to be luxury brand, Louis Vuitton’s new House Ambassadors. Louis Vuitton confirmed the news on their social media platforms and even unveiled pictures from the K-pop group’s shoot for the announcement.

2. ‘River Where The Moon Rises’ Finale

River Where The Moon Rises finale was aired on April 20. The finale confirmed the fate of Princess Pyeonggang. In the River Where The Moon Rises finale On Dal takes Pyeonggang out of the palace, her brother is immensely worried about her. At the lake, On Dal and Pyeonggang are attacked by Silla’s tribe. Pyeonggang then decides to attack Jinheung and end the mess altogether. But her attempt fails and she is sentenced to death. With some surprising turns of events, Pyeonggang escapes the King’s palace, but Go Gun dies as he tries to help the princess.

3. Money Heist’s Korean series adaptation is on its way

Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix series. The Spanish now enjoys the attention of the audience across the globe and the show’s fans are now eagerly awaiting the final season. But ahead of this final season, Netflix Korea unveiled the cast of Money Heist’s Korean series adaptation.

4. IU in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

IU has revealed that she is interested in shooting a second of her popular K-drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. This revelation was made on Lee Joon Gi’s 39th birthday when the actor hosted a radio show named Dream on Naver Now. During a surprise call to Lee, IU wished him on his birthday and the two even spilled details about their friendship.

5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie caught violating COVID-19 restrictions

BLACKPINK’s Jennie found herself in hot waters when she was suspected to have broken a major rule in regards to the ongoing pandemic. The South Korean government has banned the gathering of more than five people unless it is for work purposes. Jennie was spotted at an arboretum in Paju, South Korea and she even posted a picture from there. This caused public outrage and even led to BLACKPINK’s management issuing a statement on April 17 stating that Jennie was present there for filming content for a video.

Image Credit: Louis Vuitton Instagram, Jennierubyjane Instagram