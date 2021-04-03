From BTS' Film Out To Chanyeol's Military Update, Read Weekly Roundup Of K-Pop Stars

South Korean pop culture has grown to prominence by becoming the major driver of global culture. At the heart of Hallyu lies the ever-growing popularity of Korean pop music. The K-pop stars also enjoy a massive following on their social media handles. They frequently update their fans and followers with snippets from their personal as well as professional life. From releasing their new music videos to Blackpink’s Lisa unboxing her new photobook in her latest YouTube video, these K-pop stars had a busy yet happening week. Here’s a weekly roundup of K-pop stars’ latest activities.

BTS' Film Out video release

On April 1, 2021, BTS released their new Film Out music video. The latest video comes for their upcoming Japanese compilation album titled, BTS, The Best. The MV is released through Universal Music Japan and is co-produced by Back Number’s lead vocalist, Iyori Shimizu and BTS’ Jungkook. It is directed by Yong Seok Choi of Lumpens and the single is slated to feature as the ending theme song to 2021’s Japanese flick, Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

EXO's Chanyeol begins his military enlistment

EXO's Chanyeol gears up to begin his military enlistment after other members of the K-pop group completed their military service. The Stay With Me singer took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself as he left for the military enlistment. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a plain black jacket and matching beanie. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Good bye’ and used ‘Kyung soo’s watch’ as a hashtag.

EXO's Baekhyun pens a thoughtful note confirms his military enlistment

EXO's Baekhyun took to his LYSM handle and wrote, “Today is cloudy, so I want to tell you a good word, but the first thing I want to know is to let you know, so im going to talk like this! I received a notice of enlistment today on May 6th”. He further added, “We don’t fall forever, but I want to let you spend time with me in a variety of ways to make us feel that we're still together in other forms rather than waiting and missing and sad while we're away for a while until the day of enlistment!”. “So I'll try harder and prepare things! I know how hard it is to wait, so I want to say that I love you rather than asking you to wait! I love you and I like you”, he concluded.

Blackpink's Lisa published her second photography book

Blackpink's Lisa took to her official YouTube handle and published her second limited edition photography book. The 216-page photo book is a collection of pictures which is clicked by herself and is titled ‘0327’, her birth date. In the video, one can see her greeting her fans and sharing that this is the first time she has seen her photo book in its packed form.

IU opens up about her past struggles on a variety show

The Hotel Del Luna star graced the 100th episode of tvN’s You Quiz On The Block. The actor and a singer spoke candidly about her journey of self-love. IU talked about struggling with self-hatred in the past, even after being a successful celebrity. The actor revealed the turning point in her life was when she turned 25. IU's latest MV, Lilac has garnered more than 19 million views on YouTube.