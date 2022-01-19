From Dhanush-Aishwaryaa To Sushmita-Rohman, 7 Biggest Celebrity Breakups In Recent Past

In recent times, many celebrities have announced their split from their loved ones. From Sushmita Sen to Jason Momoa, some have filed for a high-profile divorce, while some have taken a break from their on-and-off relationships. Here is a list of some big names who recently parted ways.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

Actor Dhanush, on Monday, took to Twitter and announced his separation with his wife, Aishwaryaa, who is superstar Rajinikanth's eldest daughter. The Raanjhanaa actor penned a long note and stated that it is a mutual decision. He also urged his fans and media to 'respect their decision' and give them 'the needed privacy.'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen took fans by shock with the announcement of her breakup with long-time beau Rohman Shawl. The Aarya actor was vocal about her relationship and showered glimpses of the duo's fond moments via social media and didn't try to hide the truth about them parting ways either.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The popular singer-model couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, reportedly broke up after two years of relationship. As per the reports by TMZ, Yolanda Hadid claimed that Zayn Malik struck her and that she was considering filing a police report against him.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Last year in November, Camila and Shawn shared a joint statement on social media and announced their split. The statement read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

Amir Khan and Kiran Rao

The couple parted ways in July last year when they released a joint statement. It read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South Indian stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left their fans shocked as the actors announced that they had decided to split after four years of marriage. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a joint statement announcing their split in October last year.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa recently made headlines after he announced a split from his wife, Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star announced the couple's split in an Instagram post, that he has now deleted.

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello/sushmitasen47