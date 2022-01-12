From 'Emily In Paris' To 'Atrangi Re': Best Rom-coms To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime

With several romantic comedies having recently been released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Dinesy+Hotstar, here's a list of some of the best ones out there.This list contains series and films lovers of the genre can binge on. It also includes some old iconic films that can be re-watched again and again.

Holidate - Netflix

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in lead roles, the film sees each of the stars longing for a partner over the holidays. They decide to be each other's Holidates, and keep each other company on Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Halloween and many other important days together. However, their relationship takes a turn when romantic feelings get in the way of their platonic bond.

Tuesdays & Fridays - Netflix

The film follows Varun and Sia, and their trust issues when it comes to being in healthy relationships. The duo crosses paths and there's a spark between them. So, they decide to work through their issues and be a couple on Tuesdays and Fridays.

10 Things I Hate About You - Disney+Hotstar

10 Things I Hate About You is one of the classic romantic comedies starring Julia Stiles as a headstrong individual. However, her life changes when Patrick is dared to ask her out but ends up falling in love with her. The film was inspired by Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew.

Atrangi Re - Disney+Hotstar

Bollywood's latest Atrangi Re sees Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. The Aanand L. Rai directorial brings an all-new film to the genre of romantic comedies and delivers twists and turns like never expected. The film has been received heaps of praise since its release online.

Luv Ka The End - Amazon Prime Video

Although an old film, it is one that fans can re-watch several times. The film revolves around Rhea, played by Shraddha Kapoor, who was head over heels in love with her boyfriend Luv soon finds out the truth about him. She then goes on a mission to take revenge and is joined by some of the people closest to her.

Emily in Paris - Netflix

The latest season of the hit Paris-based romantic comedy recently released online. The show is all about Emily, who is an American girl new to the city, and how she navigated through love and her job all at once.

Set It Up - Netflix

The film sees Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell take on the role of assistants to highly-demanding bosses, and work in different offices in the same building. The duo plans to get their bosses off their back and set them up with each other. The film promises heaps of fun and was praised by viewers.

Bride Wars - Amazon Prime Video

With a hint of drama, friendship and love, Bride Wars is yet another iconic romantic comedy. The film follows two best friends played by Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson, who plan their weddings on the same day and soon turn enemies.

Little Things - Netflix

The series recently came to an end after four seasons and sees Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. The series is all about the duo, who navigate through jobs, love and loss together.

