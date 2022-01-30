From 'Gehraiyaan' To 'Maaran', Here Are Big OTT Releases To Look Forward To In February

As the third COVID-19 wave continues, theatres and cinema halls remain shut in various states. In the present situation, many filmmakers and producers are opting for an OTT release for their big budgeted projects.

From Looop Lapeta to Dhanush's Maaran and Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, February is bringing along a wide range of movies to satiate your weekend blues. Take a look.

Big OTT releases in February

Gehraiyaan

The upcoming Shakun Batra directorial, Gehraiyaan, will star Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dgairya Karwa in pivotal roles. Padukone will take on the role of Alisha, who engages in the act of infidelity with Zain (Chaturvedi), her sister's fiance. The film is scheduled to premiere on 11 February 2022.

Maaran

Dhanush and Malavika Mohan starrer Maaran is an upcoming action thriller written and directed by Karthick Naren. It is slated to come out in February via Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian as well as Mahendran in supporting roles.

Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer will chronicle Savi and Satya's passionate love tale as they race against time. The Aakash Bhatia directorial is the Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 classic movie Run Lola Run. The film will come out on the OTT platform Netflix on 4 February 2022.

My Best Friend Anne Frank

The Dutch drama, My Best Friend Anne Frank, directed by Ben Sombogaart, tells the story of the friendship between Hanneli Goslar and Anne Frank. The film will be premiering internationally on 1 February 2022, via Netflix. It is the first Dutch cinema film about the life of Anne Frank, one of the most discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust under Nazi Germany. It is based on American author Alison Leslie Gold's Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend.

One Cut Two Cut

Produced by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, One Cut Two Cut stars Danish Sait in the lead role. The satirical comedy will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 3. In the film, Danish plays the role of Gopi, an arts and crafts teacher who tries to save school children.

(Image: @Deepikapadukone/@maaranmovie/Instagram)