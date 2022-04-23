From 'Jersey' To 'Guilty Minds', 10 Popular Movies And TV Shows To Watch This Weekend

For many netizens, the weekends present a chance to relax after five days of work, for some in the office and work from home for others. Heading out to the theatres to watch a film or going on a binge-watching spree online was the perfect definition of a weekend for some.

There are multiple new releases for those wishing to enjoy such a weekend. Right from Jersey in the theatres, to shows like Better Call Saul, here are some of the movies/shows that one can put on the weekend watchlist.

Top movies/shows to watch this weekend

Jersey- theatres

The Hindi film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. The plot is about a failed cricketer's efforts to buy a jersey for his son, after which he steps on the cricket field again.

London Diaries - Voot Select

This series features Arjun Rampal in the role of a detective. The plot revolves around the homicide of a teenage girl in London.

Guilty Minds - Amazon Prime Video

Two lawyers battling it out in the court, but they were also friends. Shriya Pilagonkar and Varun Mitra star in this series, portraying the friendship between two lawyers, before a new case brings twist in the tale.

Operation Romeo - theatres

The film traces the tale of revenge after a couple is caught getting intimate in a car, by two policemen. The film stars Sharad Kelkar, Vedika Pinto, Sidhanth Gupta, among others.

King Richard - Amazon Prime Video

Will Smith won the Best Actor award for this movie about the tennis legends Serena and Venus' father and coach Richard Williams, moments after slapping comedian Chris Rock. This has been released on this streamer on Friday.

Russian Doll - Season 2: Netflix

Another tale of mysteries associated with time travel and taking up of different roles and personalities, take place in this comedy-series ahead of its 40th birthday of Nadia.

A Very British Scandal - Amazon Prime Video

The series, which had first released in December, portrayed one of the most controversial divorces, between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the 1960s.

Better Call Saul - Season 6 - Netflix

The latest series of the prequel of Breaking Bad stars Bob Oderkirk in the lead and traces the transformation of his character Jimmy McGill's into the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal - Disney+ Hotstar

The popular Tamil campus series, which has entertained viewers for many years, has returned after a gap of a few years with its new season.

Kuthiraivaal - Netflix

A bank cashier's thought process as he encounters unusual visuals forms the plot of this psychological thriller in Tamil, which had released last year.