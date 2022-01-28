From Kapil Sharma's Stand-up To Next 'Ice Age' Movie, Here're New OTT Shows To Binge-watch

As the weekend kicks in, a section of netizens would be keen to relax by watching movies or shows on Over-The-Top platforms. As is the norm on Friday, there are multiple new films and shows to look forward to this weekend.

Right from Kapil Sharma's comedy special to the new season of Pavtra Rishta, there is something for the fans of Hindi shows to look forward to. Hollywood lovers have films like Needle in a Timstack and Home Team to watch, and even viewers who love animated or sports-related works can stream over the weekend.

New releases on OTT platforms this week

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet - Netflix - January 28

Kapil Sharma has been entertaining fans for over a decade on TV with his comic acts and witty one-liners. The comedian makes his debut on OTT with a stand-up comedy special on Netflix.

Pavitra Rishta: Season 2 - Zee 5 - January 28

Manav and Archana are back once again with their love story and family life as Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh bring the second season of the popular serial.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness - Netflix -January 28

The spin-off series of the game, which provided immense entertainment to viewers all around the world, and also prompted a film franchise is back. It will trace the adventures of Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Stella at Camp Splinterwood.

The Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild - Disney + Hotstar - January 28

The spin-off film and the sixth instalment of the iconic animated franchise will trace the adventures of the much-loved mammals who are surviving the Paleolithic ice age.

Needle in a Timstack - Amazon Prime - January 28

This science fiction film traces the story of a happy-in-love couple and the twist in their lives when an ex-lover tries to separate them by warping time.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window - Netflix - January 28

This dark comedy thriller features eight episodes all releasing together, and the plot revolves around a woman's mental state on whether she witnessed a murder or not.

Home Team - Netflix - January 28

This sports comedy revolves an American football coach's journey with his son and his football team after being suspended for being a part of a scandal.

Apart from these releases on Friday, there are some new releases that had hit OTT earlier this week.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos -Netflix - January 25

For sports lovers, there is this docu-series on popular Brazilian and Paris Saint Germain footballer Neymar, with appearances from many other well-known names of the soccer world.

Bro Daddy - Disney+ Hostar - January 26

Mohanlal and Prithviraj come together again and this offer fans a family comedy about two families and past and present relationships.