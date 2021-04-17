From Kim Jung-Hyun To BTS' Jungkook - How The Week Went For K-pop Celebrities

South Korean pop culture, also known as K-pop, has risen to prominence and become a huge part of global culture. With the growing popularity of K-pop music and Korean dramas, more and more people seem to be stumbling upon the world of Korean showbiz and becoming a part of K-fandom. With the K-pop fans increasing day by day, here's a look at what your favourite K-pop stars were up to this week -

Top K-pop news of the week

Kim Jung-Hyun Accused Of Misbehaviour

Kim Jung-Hyun recently issued a public apology for his behaviour after being accused of misbehaviour and having others involved in the scandal. The actor recently came under fire after several reports of his alleged unprofessional behaviour were brought to light. The accusations were from his previous drama Time, in which he starred with Seohyun. The star faced accusations from his management agency O & Entertainment. accusing him of unprofessional behaviour towards his co-star Seohyun and the crew of the drama. Kim has since issued a full apology for his behaviour and unprofessionalism.

Vincenzo Episode 17 Delayed; Makers 'going on one-week hiatus to improve quality'

TvN’s hit drama Vincenzo will undergo a one-week hiatus following the current weekend’s episodes, as reported by Soompi. The makers revealed that they will be airing a special episode on April 17, instead of Vincenzo's episode 17. The special episode is all set to air during the drama’s usual airtime on April 17. According to the report, the broadcast plans for Vincenzo's episodes for the April 18 time slot are yet to be decided. Episodes 15 and 16 were aired on April 10 and 11 as scheduled, however, Vincenzo episode 17 will be aired two weeks later on April 24, 2021.

BTS' Dynamite Breaks Records As It Becomes The 3rd Most Liked Video Of All Time

It was only several days ago that BTS’ Dynamite on YouTube rose to 26 million likes, reaching the same as Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark song. With over 27 million likes, Dynamite is now the third most liked video on YouTube of all time, reported Forbes. The most liked video ever on the site is Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which received over 43 million likes followed by Fast and Furious’ See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, which has over 33 million likes.

The 'Sound Of Magic's production confirmed by Netflix, Ji-Chang and Hwang to star

Ji Chang-Wook's drama list is all set to add another name. Netflix has confirmed the production of a new K-drama show called The Sound of Magic. The show will star Ji Chang-Wook, Choi Sung-Eun, and Hwang In-Youp in lead roles. Kim Sung-Youn is set to direct the show. The show will be an adaptation of the popular webtoon called Annarasumanara. Take a look at the post below for more details.

BTS' Jimin's photos from recent shoot surface online, ARMY can't keep calm

BTS' Jimin has been making headlines and taking over online trends recently. Park Jimin's photos from a photoshoot for a clothing brand called CELINE went viral upon their release. With over 59 thousand tweets, Park Jimin was trending at #9 on Twitter India trends. Fans of the singer, the 'ARMY', were simply smitten with the photoshoot. Take a look at the photos below.

JIMIN / BTS IN CELINE BY HEDI SLIMANE

NEW YORK, NY 21 02 20

"TODAY" SHOW#JIMIN#CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE pic.twitter.com/9ljVmAalZx — CELINE (@celineofficial) February 23, 2020

BTS' Jungkook Shares Which One Of His Tracks Suits His Voice The Most; Details Inside

BTS' Jungkook has several solo hits under his belt including My Time, Life Goes On, Euphoria and more, along with his hits with the band. BTS members were seen interviewing each other in a recent video. BTS' Jungkook spoke about his favourite track from his collection during the interaction, where J-Hope asked him which one of his tracks suited his voice the most. The band member candidly said that it is Euphoria that suits him the best. While speaking about the song, Jungkook also added that he was very lucky to have received the song Euphoria in the first place.

BTS' V Reveals He Used To Cry During Trainee Period

During BTS’ recent guest appearance in tvN’s You Quiz On The Block, V shared that he used to get emotional while training to become a K-pop star. According to reports, if a trainee is told, "Come to the company building," which means his trainee period is over. BTS' V revealed that he used to cry after seeing many of his trainees leaving the room due to close friendships he shared with them. However, he also explained that after witnessing it too often, he got used to it and when another person would be on the verge of leaving, he would shake hands and appreciate their hard work.

Image sources - kimjunghyun1990 Instagram (fan account), BTS Instagram