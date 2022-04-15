From 'Mai' To 'The Kardashians', Fresh Content To Watch On OTT Platforms This Weekend

The weekend is here and there are several much-awaited films that one can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT services. From The Kardashians to Mai, here is the list of fresh content that one can watch this weekend with their friends and family:

Mai:

Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai revolves around the life of a mother, who turns merciless when she tries to find out who killed her daughter. Mai features some notable names from the industry, including Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, Seema Pahwa, Anant Vidhat, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Omkar Jaiprakash, among others. The show is available on Netflix.

The Kardashians:

The series follows the fun-filled topsy-turvy life of sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. The series will also feature the partners of the Kardashian sisters including Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and others. The Kardashians was released on 14 April 2022 on Hulu.

Heirs to the Land:

Heirs to the Land (Spanish: Los herederos de la tierra) drops on the OTT platform Netflix on April 15, 2022. The Spanish television series is based on the novel of the same name by Ildefonso Falcones. Set in 14th-century Barcelona, it is a sequel to Cathedral of the Sea. The web series is followed by a run on Atresmedia and Televisió de Catalunya.

Bachchan Pandey:

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey has finally released on Amazon Prime Video on April 15, 2022. The film was helmed by Farhad Samji, known for his work in Housefull 4. It got mixed reviews from fans as well as critics.

Choose or Die:

The British horror thriller film, Choose or Die, directed by Toby Meakins stars Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, and Robert Englund. The film is available on Netflix.

Outer Range:

Outer Range is an American mystery thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of Outer Range comprises 8 episodes with two episodes premiering every week starting from its premiere on April 15, 2022.

James:

Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise has left a void in the entire film industry as well as the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's ardent fanbase. His last film, James, is now available on Sony Liv. The film also features Sarathkumar, Priya Anand and Meka Srikanth.

Anatomy of a Scandal:

The British anthology drama series has been developed by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson for Netflix. It got released on the OTT platform on April 15, 2022.

