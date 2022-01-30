From Mouni Roy's Wedding To 'RRR' Release Date, Biggest Entertainment Stories Of The Week

Mouni Roy Shares Pictures Of Her South Indian Wedding With Suraj Nambiar; 'We're Married'

Actor Mouni Roy has finally tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding in Goa. After the pre-wedding festivities that began on January 26, the couple is finally married according to South Indian rituals. After several pictures from their wedding went viral, the Naagin actor took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans. Read More.

Anushka Sharma Caught Off Guard After Vamika's Pics Go Viral, Urges Paps To Not Post Them

Time and again Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been quite clear about the policy of their daughter’s pictures to be not clicked or shared widely on social media. While the paparazzi respect their decision and abide by it, their daughter’s pictures still started surfacing on social media on January 23 after the broadcaster of the recent India vs South Africa match had captured her. After the incident, Anushka took to her Instagram and requested people to not click their daughter’s pictures. Read More.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets New Release Date; Check Details

As the cases pertaining to COVID-19 have witnessed a slight dip, it brought a ray of hope for the filmmakers awaiting their mega releases. After witnessing several delays, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022. Read More.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' Makers Announce Two Release Dates As Per COVID Situation

The much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial RRR now has a new release date and fans eagerly wait for the much-awaited film to hit the big screen. The makers of the film took to their official Twitter account on Friday and broke the news that the film would get a theatrical release on March 18, 2022, if the COVID situation improves and cinema halls across the country are operating at full capacity. The upcoming film will star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and others. Read More.

Anushka Sharma Congratulates Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas For Becoming Parents

Actor Priyanka Chopra pleasantly surprised her fans after announcing her first baby with her husband Nick Jonas a few days ago via social media. Fans as well as several notable celebrities extended congratulatory wishes to the Citadel actor and sent best wishes for the new journey of her life with her baby. Adding to the list is Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anushka Sharma who not only congratulated her but also shared a playful warning as a parent. Read More.

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Tom Holland, Tobey And Andrew Reunite For First Joint Interview

Following the global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, makers have now decided to promote the movie for the upcoming award season and is campaigning for a Best Picture nomination at the next Academy Awards ceremony. In the wake of No Way Home's unprecedented popularity, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reunited for their first-ever interview together. The official Youtube page of Spider-Man shared a 30 minutes long interview of Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Read More.

George Clooney & Brad Pitt Take Pay Cuts To Get Upcoming Apple Studios Film Released In Theatres

Ocean's Eleven stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are all set to reunite for an upcoming movie that is currently being produced at Apple studios. Several media houses reported that production houses like Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix and many others were in a heated race to acquire rights to the movie and the bidding war was finally won by Apple. While much about the movie has been kept under the wraps, Clooney, recently opened up about the movie and explained why he and Pitt decided to take a pay cut for the movie. Read More.

Jason Momoa To Join Vin Diesel In 'Fast And Furious 10'; Details Inside

The upcoming Fast And Furious instalment is surely getting bigger and bigger with the infusion of some more muscle as the makers have just confirmed Aquaman star Jason Momoa is on board. The actor will join Vin Diesel and the rest of the star-studded ensemble in the 10th instalment. While his role has not been revealed yet, it is being speculated Jason Momoa will play the lead antagonist in the film. Read More.

Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye West's Claims About Alleged Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardarshian and Kanye West continue to make headlines over their equation even as their split is about to complete a year. While their respective relationships keep the rumour mills abuzz, the latter's comments around his ex-wife and her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson have further led to controversies.

In the latest, the rapper raised eyebrows with claims that there was a second sex tape involving Kim and her ex-boyfriend, rapper Ray J that hasn't been released. He shared that he had received possession of a laptop with another footage of the former lovers' intimate moments. Kim has now responded and denied her ex-husband's claims. Read More.

Will Tom Cruise Step Into The Shoes Of Iron Man? Everything We Know So Far

American filmmaker Sam Raimi is all set to return to the superhero genre as the director of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. Apart from the big and exciting news, it seems that the director has a big surprise for the frenzied fans. With several possibilities emerging on social media, according to various media reports, it is believed that Tom Cruise could be seen as an alternative universe of Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Read More.