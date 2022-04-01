From 'Radhe Shyam' To 'Spencer'; Amazon Prime Video Unveils Interesting April Line-up

April promises to be an entertaining month for netizens waiting for fresh content on Over-the-top platforms. Amazon Prime is one of the popular OTT platforms in India, and there are different options for the subscribers for their watchtime. Be it movies or series, works of different languages and genres are gearing up for the screens.

Right from Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam to Oscar-nominated Spencer, there was a lot for netizens to look forward to.

Amazon Prime Video unveils April line-up of movies/shows

The month started on a great note for fans of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and those who loved regional and romantic films. Radhe Shyam based on a palm reader's love story set decades ago in Europe, released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

For Hollywood film lovers, there was Spencer, which fetched an Oscar nomination for Kristen Stewart, for her portrayal of the life story of late Princess Diana. This film too released on April 1.

Moonlight, the science fiction romantic comedy, where two college students head to Mars to find their partners, also released on Friday.

Malayalam audiences have Naradan coming up for release next week. After the appreciation for Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas plays the role of an ambitious journalist in this political thriller.

For those looking for Hollywood thrillers, there was All the Old Knives, which revolves around ex-lovers and spies and the unearthing of the mysteries related to the hijacking of a flight, which releases on April 8.

Outer Range was a series that can be put on the playlist, surrounding the mysteries for a rancher in the wilderness of Wyoming. It releases on February 15.

The Outlaws was another series, which can be a good choice for those looking for dark comedies. The plot revolves around seven strangers from different walks of life coming together to renovate a derelict community center. This too releases on April 1.

Season 2 of the real estate reality show Luxe Listings Sydney also released on April 1.

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 was one of the highlights among the animated releases.

The suspense thriller Verdict about an alcoholic lawyer and his taking up of a medical negligence case, releases on April 15. Italian crime series Bang Bang Baby hits the streamer on April 28. Shakespearean short Undone releases on April 29. I Love America, about a women's quest for love from Paris to Los Angles, releases on April 29.

As far as the previously released movies were concerned, Brad Pitt's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Veyil, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Armageddon, Bruce Willis' The Sixth Sense, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Dirty Dancing, Shrek Forever were the new entrants on the streamer from Friday.



