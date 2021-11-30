From Rajkummar Rao's Wedding To Camila-Shawn Split, Biggest Newsmakers Of November

While some celebs tied the knot after 10 years relationship, others ended it after a short period of time. A lot happened in the month of November. Here is a recap of November news from the entertainment industry.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot

After dating for over a decade, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding in Chandigarh on November 15. The couple looked mesmerising in their wedding attires, designed by Sabyasachi, and took the internet by storm with their beautiful wedding pictures. Here is a glimpse of their destination wedding.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello called it quits

Camila-Shawn split became a piece of major news as the music industry's most beloved couple finally decided to part ways on November 18. The couple released a statement via Instagram and informed their fans about their breakup. However, the two singers decided to stay best friends, just like how they began their relationship. The couple dated for over two years.

Priyanka Chopra removed 'Jonas' from her name on social media

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra fueled divorce rumours with her husband Nick Jonas after she removed "Jonas" from her social media handles. The actor's fans were left puzzled and speculated the actor is going to part ways with her husband after almost three years of marriage. However, the actor laid all divorce rumours to rest after posting a video on "perks of being a Jonas." A few days ago, she also celebrated Thanksgiving with Nick Jonas and shared some loved-up photos.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding speculations

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made headlines almost the entire month with their wedding rumours. Every now and then, the rumoured couple was trending on social media. From their wedding venue to gest list, reports about their wedding kept making rounds As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, the couple is expected to tie the knot on December 9, in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh passed away at 41

Renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh breathed his last on November 29 after a private battle with cancer. The fashion executive was hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation. The designer's sudden demise left several Hollywood celebrities and media personalities in shock.

