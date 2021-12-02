From Robert Pattinson To Sean Connery, Actors Who Openly Regretted Roles They Played

Every actor wishes to decorate their resume with impressive and quality work which makes them wary and picky when it comes to selecting the kind of films they want to work in. However, in many cases, one role has been enough to define an artist's career and immortalize them on the screen. But what if the role is something they would not even want to associate with?

Such is the dilemma of numerous actors transcending genres and boundaries. From English actor Robert Pattinson being forever ingrained in the minds of the 2000s kids as a really old yet handsomely charming bloodsucking demon in the Twilight franchise to veteran Bollywood star Govinda taking up the 2014 actioner Kill Dil, here is a list of actors who have openly regretted playing certain roles and doing certain films.

1. Robert Pattinson

The 35-year-old actor has openly expressed his disappointment overplaying the role of Edward Cullen in his career-defining film Twilight in multiple interviews. The openness of his resentment towards the franchise has become a favourite inside joke of the fandom as there are several memes and handles dedicated to depicting Robert Pattinson's deep regret for playing the vampire in Twilight. In an interview with Empire, he stated, ''The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy''.

robert pattinson hating twilight is still one of the funniest things abt him pic.twitter.com/LmcNSabm6q — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) May 13, 2021

2. Govinda

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, veteran actor Govinda opened up about his reservations to play the role of an antagonist in the 2014 action film Kill Dil despite feeling like it was not the 'right thing to do'. The 57-year-old actor revealed that he accepted the role after his family told him that he did not 'have much of a choice' fearing that 'he will be left behind'.

@RanveerOfficial then came kill Dil. Dev was too cute and adorable. You got to work with your fav Govinda. pic.twitter.com/8XNwLTTAnF — Versatile Fan  (@versatilefan) June 16, 2020

3. Zac Efron

Hearthrob of several teens across the world in the early 2000s, Zac Efron was loved as Disney's High School Musical star player/performer Troy Bolton. However, in an interview with Men's Journal, the actor opened up about being typecast after the franchise as he kept getting offered similar roles. One of the most prominent films where Efron played a similar role was the 2009 film 17 Again.

4. Michelle Pfeiffer

In an interview with Hollywood.com, via The Things, Pfeiffer regretted doing the 1982 film Grease 2. She openly expressed her disappointment stating that she hated the 'film with a vengeance' and was unable to wrap her head around 'how bad' the film turned to be. She reasoned being young and not knowing better for taking up the offer.

if you don’t love Michelle Pfeiffer in Grease 2 please don’t talk to me pic.twitter.com/qi9b3Ee9oE — Ary⚡️ (@Ary_2511) February 19, 2021

5. Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna has, on multiple occasions, expressed her dismay for the critically flop film Mela in 2000. The movie was considered as one of the biggest flops of the year but accumulated quite a fan following after its television premiere. However, Khanna once wrote on her Instagram, ''Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation:)''

6. Katherine Heigl

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Katherine Heigl questioned the way the 2007 hit film Knocked Up filmmakers wrote her character. She called them out for portraying an image of women being 'shrews, humourless and uptight'. Heigl also had some unkind words to describe her character in the interview.

Katherine Heigl in Knocked Up (2007) pic.twitter.com/LlglfGcLJU — Frame Found (@framefound) July 1, 2021

7. Sean Connery

Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery, who was the first actor to play the British spy agent, came to hate playing the role. According to a report from The Guardian, the actor stated that he 'always hated' James Bond.

On this day in 1961, Sean Connery was announced as the first actor to play James Bond, in DR. NO. pic.twitter.com/mkMm81UPUe — James Bond (@007) November 3, 2021

8. Ajay Devgn

The seasoned actor once opened up to PTI about doing the remake of the 1983 Hindi blockbuster Himmatwala in 2013. Ajay Devgn talked about realizing that the film will flop while shooting it. He also weighed in on the failure of the movie at the box office by saying, ''Himmatwala would have worked if it would have been made in today's styling and punch lines but it went back in time''.

9. Shailene Woodley

Actor Shailene Woodley once told Bustle that she felt like she was 'stuck' in her role in the popular 2008 American series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Revealing that she did not come to agree with several things shown in the series as it progressed, she added, 'it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do'.

Image: Instagram/Twitter@TheRealNickJury/robertpattinson.ua