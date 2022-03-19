From 'Rudra' To 'Deep Water'; OTT Thriller Shows/films To Binge-watch This Weekend

The OTT space has given a lot of unique content to its audience which is why it's snatching moviegoers at a massive rate. Whether it be a simple police investigation into a case or a missing celebrity or the insides of a popular star, these shows have captured the attention of the audience. Here is a list of some thriller shows that one must binge-watch:

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness:

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness is the official remake of the British psychological drama Luther, which starred Idris Elba in the lead role. Ajay Devgn plays the role of a cop in the web series which was unveiled on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series consists of six episodes in all, which were all released simultaneously. The plot of the series revolved around Ajay's character Rudraveer Pratap Singh trying to nab clever criminals and stop their potential threats. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashwivi Kalsekar and Milind Gunaji among others.

The Fame Game:

Released on Netflix on 25 February 2022, The Fame Game revolves around the life of Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit. Read to know more. Fans see her as a perfect yet established star but are not aware of her real-life that she does not showcase to the outside world.

Deep Water:

Directed by Adrian Lyne, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas starrer erotic psychological thriller film Deep Water was released on March 18 on Amazon. The film also featured actors like Tracy Letts, Grace Jenkins, Dash Mihok, Rachel Blanchard and more in pivotal roles. The thriller flick revolved around a husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid divorce conflicts, ends up becoming a prime suspect when her lovers start disappearing mysteriously.

The Last Hour:

The Last Hour recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 14, 2021. The show has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The show features actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and Raima Sen. Read on to find out how many episodes are there in The Last Hour and details about its plot, cast and characters.

Aarya Season 2:

Aarya is an Indian crime-thriller drama, streaming on Disney + Hotstar, co-created by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinot Rawat. The web series revolves around Aarya Sareen who is an independent woman, seeking to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to take revenge for her husband's murder. Later on, she becomes the mafia queen and simultaneously takes care of her three kids.

Image: Instagram/@season02_/filmy_talker