From Salaam Bombay! To RRR: A Look At The Top-rated Oscar Nominated Films By IMDb

As celebrities are gearing up for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards on March 12 EST, IMDb shared a list persisting of some top-rated Indian films that have been nominated for Oscars across various categories. The list prepared by IMDb is a mix of documentary films, feature films, and documentary shorts, among others.

First, was the 2001's film Lagaan featuring Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and Paul Blackthorne, among others with an 8.1 rating. The list is then followed by RRR with a 7.9 rating, Salaam Bombay! with a 7.9 rating as well, Mother India with a 7.8 rating, Period. End of Sentence. with a 7.4 rating, The Elephant Whisperers with a 7.3 rating, Writing with Fire with a 7.3 rating, and All That Breathes with a 7 rating. These are some of the popular Indian films that have made headlines on the global stage.

This year, three Indian films have received international recognition and have also been nominated for Oscars 2023 in three different categories. First, one was RRR's Naatu Naatu for the best original song category, followed by The Elephant Whisperers in the category of best documentary short film, and All That Breathes in the category for the documentary feature film.

About Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023 is approaching us at a fast pace and Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host this year's Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Meanwhile, it will be live telecast on ABC and around 200 territories across the world. While fans are looking forward to the Oscars, the Academy Awards announced that the song Naatu Naatu will be performed on the show. Also, Rihanna will perform her song Lift Me Up from the MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, a performance by Lady Gaga is also expected, but it has not been confirmed yet.