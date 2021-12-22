From Samantha-Naga Chaitanya To Kim-Kanye: Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits In 2021

Last Updated: 22nd December, 2021 16:24 IST

After being together for five years, actor Kirti Kulhari ended her marriage to Saahil Sehgal. The actor announced the separation through a statement on Instagram.

In October, as per People magazine, it was revealed by multiple sources that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no more together. The source also mentioned that they are not dating

Samantha and Naga announced separation after four years of marriage. The couple took to their respective social media pages to announce the separation. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in 2017

Another estranged couple that has been garnering much attention on social media is beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West who separated early this year.

Ace actor Aamir Khan announced separation from his wife Kiran Rao after 15 years of togetherness. The two were working together on Aamir Khan’s next Laal Singh Chaddha while announcing their separation.

After dating for more than two years, young singing sensation Camila Cabello has announced the split. The Señorita singers stated their Instagram stories on November 17 while announcing the break-up.

