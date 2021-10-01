From 'Sardar Udham' To 'You,' A List Of OTT Series & Movies To Watch Out For In Oct

As the pandemic shows signs of decline, several filmmakers are looking forward to releasing their films on the big screen after a brief hiatus. Even as theatres are set to open in Maharashtra with films to be released for a visual appeal, the OTT trend still leads the arena. A lot of production houses, filmmakers are still making content and films for the digital platform for people to watch within the comforts of home.

With the onset of October, an array of amazing films, series, dramas have been lined up for release this month to add more charm to the festival month. Here’s a list of a few TV shows and movies that are going to be released in October 2021 that you can binge-watch and enjoy the festive month.

Army of Thieves (Netflix)

The film Army of Thieves, which is a prequel to the zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, will feature an ensemble star cast including Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, and Stuart Martin. The film returns with Zack Snyder, known for Watchmen, 300, and Justice League, as executive producer, as well as Matthias Schweighöfer who directs and stars in the movie. The upcoming prequel is set six years before the events depicted in Army of the Dead in the initial stages of the zombie outbreak.

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

The Shoojit Sircar directorial stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role along with Amol Parashar. The film is a biopic based on the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, in 1940. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket is helmed by Akarsh Khurana while the screenplay is done by Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film revolves around a serial-winning track athlete who finds herself embroiled in a legal battle with the country's athletic federation after it bans her over a nonsensical hyperandrogenism policy. According to reports, many found Taapsee’s character more influenced by athlete Dutee Chand. Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Supriya Pathak will also e seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The film is slated to release on October 15.

Little Things Season 4 (Netflix)

The much-acclaimed series Little Things will also mark its comeback with its fourth and final season on October 15, 2021. The finale of the cute romantic drama starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar will focus on whether or not is it time for Dhruv and Kavya to bid goodbye.

You Season 3 (Netflix)

You is one of the most mind-bending series present on Netflix today. Its third season will be a continuation of the second season featuring Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail. You Season 3 will release on October 15, 2021.

IMAGE: Instagram/@RohitChaturvedi,VickyKaushal9/GetFandom: