Fukra Insaan's Net Worth Shoots Up As Channel Witnesses A Steady Increase In Subscribers

Fukra Insaan is a renowned YouTuber who has been quickly catching up with the pace in terms of popularity on the video streaming platform, YouTube. He currently has 1.91 subscribers on his channel and has been keeping people engaged with entertaining and consistent content. According to a report by Nox influencer, he earns close to $7.39k per video which has been consistently increasing over time. He has also received good ratings from his viewers who are quick to flood his comments section with uplifting thoughts as soon as the video is dropped.

Fukra Insaan’s net worth

Fukra Insaan’s income mainly comes in through his entertaining videos which instantly take the internet by storm. His latest video is regarding a bunch of cakes that have been decorated in the most realistic manner. Through the video, he has challenged a bunch of close people to guess if the object in front of them is real or just a piece of well-decorated cake. The video already has more than 1.1 million views and the numbers have been skyrocketing at a steady pace.

According to Nox Influencer, Fukra Insaan has released 123 videos so far and on an average, his every video gets close to 1.66 million views. The stats also suggest that the much-loved influencer makes $7.39K with every video that he releases online. He has also witnessed a surge in subscribers in the last few days, consistently increasing the numbers by 10K. Fukra Insaan also reportedly earns his due from various companies that collaborate with the channel for a fair share of promotions. He also has a certain fan base in the United States and other leading countries where the Indian population is in considerable figures.

Furkra Insaan is reportedly just 24-years-old and has been gaining a lot of popularity at a young age. A few weeks back he had himself made a video on his family net worth, where he answered a few questions that people had been googling about him. He also ridiculed a few points and agreed with a few facts that have been shared by various internet sources. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Fukra Insaan)

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. )

