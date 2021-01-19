Funko Fair 2021: All The Details About This Year's Virtual Fair; Check Out

FunkoInc, one of the leading producers of pop culture and gaming industry, organises the Funko Fair every year to showcase their new products to the pop culture's admirers. According to Funko official website in 2021, the Funko Fair will go entirely virtual due to the present situation. This article will have some vital information like when is Funko Fair 2021, the participants, etc.

Funko is known for organising a large scale fair to showcase many new games and toys in the USA for a two-week interval. Comic lovers and game nerds from all around the world wait for this fair excitedly.

It is going to embrace its virtual route in 2021 also. The official website quoted Brian Mariotti on 6th January 2021 saying, "This is a terrific opportunity to usher in 2021 with a fresh slate of consumer products that celebrate imagination and pop culture". Mariotti, the CEO at Funko, seemed energetic and excited about this year's fair.

When is Funko Fair 2021?

Are you wondering when is Funko Fair 2021 happening? The official website announced that the fair would be held from 19th January to 29th January for ten days this year. TheFunko Fair leaks will be aired on special episodes of the Funko FUN TV.

More details about this fair

The Funko Fair is famous for the Funko Fair pops. Funko fair pops are specially designed small miniatures of different characters of games or comics. These small collectibles come with large eyes and bigger heads and are often sold as souvenirs. This year, the FunkoInc plans to allow the participants to use pops related to their brands within this span of 10 days. According to bleedingcool.com, the toy collectibles will be showcased virtually this year. Most of these items will be available in the stores from the later months of 2021. Each year, the revelation of the pops is a huge hit among the viewers.

As per official sources of Funko, this year the brands which will be participating in this unique toy fair are NBCUniversal, Five Nights at Freedy’s, The Pokemon Company International. Warner Bros., DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Disney, Star Wars Franchise etc.

This year the Funko Fair leaks will be exciting as there will be exclusive days for Marvel, Disney and Star Wars franchise who will reveal pops of their upcoming projects and some exclusive collectibles for their fans. Some of the Funko pops which will be released this year are the characters from the Disney movie “Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Spiderman Miles Morales Costumes”, “Star Wars Valentines Day special pops", "Wanda vision wave pops” of the recently released Disney show and many more.

