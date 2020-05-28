FWICE Meets Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee To Discuss Resuming Work, Submit Proposed Guidelines

The Federation of Western Indie Cine Employees on Thursday concluded a meeting with the government authorities and submitted proposed guidelines for resuming work amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was hosted by Apoorva Mehta, Madhu Bhojwani, Ashoke Pandit, Ashoke Dubey, TP Aggarwal, among others. Below are the points that were discussed in the meeting —

1. Post-production activities should immediately start in line with all the health, safety and security norms and guidelines issued by the Government.

2. A proper financial package to be worked out by the State Government to facilitate the Entertainment industry.

3. State Government should call for all the insurance companies to come up with new ideas for designing suitable policies for the members of the entertainment industry to cope with the COVID-19 disease.

4. Premises owned by the State Government should be given free of cost to the producers and the production houses for carrying out shoots along with a facility of single window permission.

5. There should be no rentals on the sets that are erected in the film city which are lying unused due to lockdown and that after the lockdown is over the premises in the FilmCity should be provided to the producers and the production houses with a very subsidized rate so as to cope with the losses incurred due to lockdown. The subsidized rates shall be applicable till the city regains its normalcy.

6. Until the city regains its normalcy, there should be regular intervention and interaction of the Government authorities in the functioning of the Media and Entertainment industry.

7. The SOP's already submitted by all the stakeholders of the industry shall be reviewed by Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (Chief Secretary Cultural Affairs) and presented to the State. He has assured that there have been serious discussions happening in the State government pertaining to the resumption of works of the Media and Entertainment industry.

A joint meeting with the representatives of major film associations namely @producers_guild @fwicemum #IMPPA #WIFPA #MCM was held today with Dr.Sanjay Mukherjee (Secretary Cultural Affairs ) Maharastra to discuss the ways and means to start work.

Details in Press Release. pic.twitter.com/PFoVIP8air — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 28, 2020

