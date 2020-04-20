'Gabbbar Singh' gets 'most creative resume ever', impressed netizens say, 'hire him'

Gone are the days when creativity used to be evident only in books, means of entertainment or advertising. With the emergence of social media, one gets to see creativity whenever anyone logs into their accounts. Be it in 280 characters on Twitter, or just a picture with no words working as a meme, netizens are known to get impressed and roll on the floor laughing.

The creativity is also moving on to the traditionally formal mediums like e-mail. Even job applications are not official anymore, and applicants are showcasing their talents even while looking for a job.

Well-known Twitter celebrity ‘Gabbar Singh’ aka Abhishek Asthana recently received the ‘most creative resume’ ever. While Singh did not reveal the applicant’s identity or the full resume, just a snippet of it was enough to leave netizens impressed.

The applicant had termed his own resume as the ‘most creative resume ever’ in the subject line and for looking for an internship.

The person had created his CV in the form of a balance sheet-cum-resume, with liablitiies like ‘finding an internship’ for 30 per cent, and ‘donating a little amount to an NGO’ as an asset.

Someone looking for an internship sent me his resume. Have a look at the Subject of the email and the body. :-) pic.twitter.com/aRlrV7nLAs — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 20, 2020

Netizens felt that he deserved to be hired just for the creativity. With Gabbbar Singh known for his witty tweets, netizens felt the applicant displayed the talent to be his creative intern. Others termed it ‘innovative’ and some got inspired too. Others felt the appointment would depend on the balancing of the liabilities and assets or if the recruiter was skilled enough to read a balance sheet.

Here are the reactions:

Hire him! He is definitely promising — Sunshine (@sonuscorpion99) April 20, 2020

Kaam de do bhaai isko. He seems genuine creative 🙏😂 — जैन विस्फोटक ! (@JainVisphotak) April 20, 2020

If it is his own idea ... then you need to hire him just for his creativity. — Harsh Vardhan (@hrsbhandari) April 20, 2020

Hired just for the creativity! — Mehul Solanki (@mehul311) April 20, 2020

Full marks. Deserves an appointment! — Priyanka (@pshivran) April 20, 2020

He is looking for a job in the creative field, he is being creative with his resume. Sahi toh hai😂🤷 — Soham Biswas (@lit_john_doe) April 20, 2020

People are so creative around! This is getting me inspired... — Sabreen Ishita (@weirdoSabreen) April 20, 2020

If both sides dont balance out, that means he neither knows how to create a balance sheet or a CV — Dibyasundar Nayak (@dibyabttb) April 20, 2020

Seriously innovative — Hitesh Shah (@IM_HiteshShah) April 20, 2020

Bada game khela hai. Dependent on recruiters ability to read balance sheets. 😋



Kafi creative though. — एजेंट Boomer (@deekayboi) April 20, 2020

