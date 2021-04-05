Gajendra Chauhan Makes Plea On 'shameful' School Uniforms For Girls; Netizens Divided

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had recently sparked a row for his comments on a woman wearing ripped jeans. Now, Gajendra Chauhan left netizens divided by stating that parents should not send their daughters to schools where they are asked to wear ‘shameful’ uniforms. The actor even urged the parents to express his objection to schools and stress that the students will wear only traditional dress.

Gajendra Chauhan's comment on schoolgirls’ dress

Taking to Twitter, the Mahabharat actor wrote, “Don’t keep your daughters in schools where they are made to wear shameful dress. Write an objection letter to the school that our child will only wear an Indian suit. From today onwards, share such details with them that will keep them safe.’

He also suggested a ‘Swadeshi’ movement on attire.

The former FTII chairman received mixed reactions for his comment.

While a section gave a thumbs up to his statement, others highlighted that it was not the dress that was ‘shameful’, but the point of view. One even highlighted his portrayal of characters harassing women in films.

Adarniya sir khot kapdo me nahi hoti khot soch me hoti hai Insan kabhi kapdo me paida nahi hota Dekhna ka drishtikon saaf hona chayie.

Jai shree Ram ðŸ’“ðŸ’“ — à¤¤à¥‚à¤«à¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¤¤à¤¾ (@tufan_ka_devta0) April 4, 2021

Great bhaiya jiiðŸ¤—ðŸ™ — Bhawna Pandit (@KrishBhawna) April 4, 2021

Totally agree ðŸ‘ — Ravishankar (@ScorpionIntrud1) April 4, 2021

Sharmnak dress? Dress kab se sharmnaak hone lge

Haan vichar aur dekhne ka nazariya zarur sharmnaak ho skta hai jo aapka hai.

Soch badaliye smaaj badlega! — AARIKA RAVALâœ¨ (@AarikaRaval) April 5, 2021

à¤•à¥à¤› à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ ( C à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤¡ ) à¤®à¥‡ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤‡à¤œà¥à¤œà¤¤ à¤²à¥‚à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ ! à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤…à¤‚à¤¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¥ˆà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¸à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¬ !ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤” — Suresh KumarðŸ¹ (@SureshV61021200) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chauhan had announced last month that he was working on a biopic on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a photo of his look in the role of the leader in the movie titled Ek Aur Naren, he had then stated,“It is a matter of great honour that I am going to play the role of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Ek Aur Naren was launched with a grand Muhurat in Kolkata…”