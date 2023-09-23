Game Of Thrones Writer George RR Martin, Others Sue ChatGPT For 'stealing Their Works'

ChatGPT by Open AI has created one of the biggest revolutions worldwide. While writing relies on people’s ability to research and form sentences, ChatGPT changed the game by being capable of generating all sorts of writing via particular prompts. The unprecedented disruption of ChatGPT has led several prominent authors to take legal action against it.

Open AI’s ChatGPT was launched in November 30, 2022.

It has led to several other tech companies such as Google and Microsoft launching their AI tools.

Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin is among those part of the legal action against ChatGPT.

Authors vs AI

Several Authors Guild members such as Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin, legal/crime thriller writer John Grisham and postmodernist writer Jonathan Franzen sued OpenAI in unison. The Authors Guild class action lawsuit placed the accusation of “flagrant and harmful infringements of plaintiffs’ registered copyrights.”

(George RR Martin, John Grisham, and other writers have initiated a class action lawsuit against OpenAI over ChatGPT | Image: X)

It is argued in the lawsuit that OpenAI had a number of options instead of engaging in “systematic theft on a mass scale”. The options listed for OpenAI was using texts available to the public domain to train their language models, or securing a license for the copyrighted works.

Authors Guild president on the fight against OpenAI

The Authors Guild president Maya Shanbhag stated that the case marks the beginning of the battle that ensures the safeguarding of authors from OpenAI's ChatGPT and the like. Moreover, she boasted that their extensive legal team does have a specialty in copyright law. "Our staff, which includes a formidable legal team, has expertise in copyright law. This is all to say: We do not bring this suit lightly. We are here to fight,” she said in the statement.

In a response, OpenAI wrote, “We are having productive conversations with creators, including the Authors Guild, and have been working cooperatively to understand and discuss their concerns about AI. We're optimistic we will continue to find mutually beneficial ways to work together." Previously, comedian Sarah Silverman and author Paul Tremblay had taken legal action against OpenAI.