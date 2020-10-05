Hariprasad Chaurasia Collaborates With NCPA To Pay Musical Tribute To Gandhiji; WATCH

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2 last week, music maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, along with NCPA Mumbai paid tribute to the Indian Leader in the short music video, Vaishnava Janato, that was fronted by a student of Panditji’s Vrindaban Gurukul, Krutika Janginmath who is visually impaired.

Music master Hariprasad Chaurasia paid tribute to the Father of the Nation in the most soulful and melodious manner. He played the Hindi bhajan Vaishnava Janato on the flute as a sign of tribute on Gandhiji’s birthday. In the video, the girl uses the metaphor of ‘Be the change you want to see’ to reimagine the song in her dream.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Rajeev Chaurasia and Mr Khushroo N Suntook, the NCPA Chairman, spoke about the details of the Vaishnava Janato project.

Gandhiji's birthday tribute by Hariprasad Chaurasia

Rajeev Chaurasia also spoke about how the Vaishnava Janato project was a collaboration of the mind, musical sensibilities and style to recreate Mahatma Gandhi's favourite song. Hariprasad Chaurasia's son, Rajiv Chaurasia is a media-professional and film-maker. He directed a full-length documentary film BANSURI GURU produced by The Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Govt. of India in 2014.

Rajeev Chaurasia said, “The Vaishnava Janato project is a collaboration of minds, musical sensibilities and styles to recreate the favourite song of Mahatma Gandhi. The original song is written and composed by Narsi Mehta, and has been recreated with music arranged and produced by Gulraj Singh, and conceived and directed by me. The students of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Vrindaban Gurukul, a school that teaches music in the traditional guru-shishya style, have collaborated with guest musicians from India and students of the SOI Music Academy, including eminent members of the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)”.



Also read: Chiranjeevi Mesmerised By Jayaram's Transformation In Upcoming Film 'Namo' Trailer



He also added, “A simple and demure tune from the land of Gujarat, India has been transformed into an orchestra piece. The new version is contemporary, epic with a cinematic feel, without losing its spirit of devotion and Indian-ness. The lyrics of the song speak of the dignity of the human being and the selfless nature we must have in order to evolve as human beings. Doing service for another without any expectation and ego, seeing everything equally and living a life of virtue and nobility are the basic tenets of wisdom in the song. The song stands as a reminder to her people, that it is not the economic prosperity of a nation that will solely deliver and determine its GDP and global success but the more intangible attributes of Happiness, Human welfare and values and the Bio-diversity Index that will form the bedrock for real success of a nation”.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor And Sridevi's Lamhe Or Laadla: Which Movie Was Loved More By The Masses?

More about the Vaishnava Janato project

Hariprasad Chaurasia's flute melody of Vaishnava Janato is quite famous and he has played it countless times in the past 50 years. However, he wanted his audience to relook at the song for three simple reasons. First, because it was Gandhiji’s favourite Bhajan and a perfect tribute on his 150th birthday.

Secondly, he felt that the lyrics of the song could never be more relevant than today. He felt that the 15th century Poet Shri Narsi Mehta would have never imagined that 500 years after him the world would address social issues such as women empowerment, saving the girl child, keeping the country clean, doing selfless service, fighting xenophobia, fighting casteism or upliftment of the poor and needy.

Also Read: Check Out The Interesting Trivia About Anil Kapoor's Romantic-drama Film 'Lamhe'

Therefore, it’s very relevant for people of all races and religion today, across the world. He stated that the recreated song aims to reboot, recharge and refocus us. Lastly, he stated that the song is not very familiar among masses and the millennial generation could find a sense of purpose through the project.

Story credits: PR team

Image Credits: ‘Love-Peace- Harmony’ Concert for DesiYUP in Rotterdam (2018)/ Hariprasad Chaurasia Instagram

Also Read: SPIC MACAY To Host Online Memorial Concert For Pandit Jasraj On August 30

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.