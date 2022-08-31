Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a Hindu festival honouring the annual journey of the Lord Ganesha (also known as Ganesh) from his heavenly dwelling to earth. Lord Ganesha's clay figurines are installed both publicly on elaborate pandals and privately in houses to honour the occasion. Chanting of Vedic hymns and Hindu scriptures, such as prayers and vrata (fasting), are among some of the customs observed.

The festival comes to a conclusion on the tenth day after it began when the idol is immersed in a nearby body of water, such as a river or sea, in a ceremony known as visarjan. After that, the clay idol dissolves, and Ganesha is said to have returned to his heavenly home.

For those who are celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, here are all the wishes, greetings and images that you can send to your loved ones on the special occasion:

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes

Ganpati Bappa Morya. May Lord Ganesh bless you with wisdom, intelligence, prosperity, happiness and success. Wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening our lives and always bless us with love and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Vinayaka Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and celebrations for you.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesha enlighten your lives and bless you and your loved ones.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Images

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Greetings

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.

May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi! This year with Ganesha may you bring home peace, hope, love and wisdom.

Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

