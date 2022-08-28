Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebrate Ganpati Festival With These Telugu Songs

One of the biggest and auspicious festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm all across the country. It marks the birth of Lord Ganesha who was the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is celebrated in August or September.

The festival lasts for almost 10 days and holds prominence for people, especially in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and more. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31. As Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is around the corner, here we bring you some popular Telugu devotional songs to mark the occassion.

Ganesh Chaturthi Telugu songs

Jaya Jaya Subha Kara Vinayaka

Jaya Jaya Subha Kara Vinayaka is one of the most popular songs for Ganesh uthsav that is crooned by SP Balasubramanyam. Composed by Vandemataram Srinivas, the song is from the 2000 film Devullu starring Babloo Prithiveeraj, Raasi, Suman, Srikanth, Rajendra Prasad and more.

Dandalayya Undralayya

Dandalayya Undralayya from the film Coolie No1 starring Venkatesh and Tabu is one of the most loved devotional numbers. The song was sung by SP Balasubramanyam whereas, the music was composed by Ilayaraaja. The song perfectly showcases the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shuklam Bharadaram Vathapi Ganapathim

Shuklam Bharadaram Vathapi Ganapathim is from the 1957 film Vinayaka Chaviti starring Legendary NT Rama Rao and Jamuna.The film’s music was composed by Ghantasala.

Dinakara Subhakaraa

The song Dinakara Subhakaraa is also from the same movie Vinaya Chaviti and is sung by Ghantasala. It is played in several temples to date and is among the most popular songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Om Mahapraana Deepam

Om Mahapraana Deepam is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan and it is from the film Sri Manjunatha starring Arjun Sarja, Chiranjeevi, Soundarya and more. The music of the track was composed by Hamsalekha.

Vinayaka Suprabhatham

Vinayaka Suprabhatham is a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is composed by Bhushan Dua, whereas, it is crooned by Usha Rani.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH