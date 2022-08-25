Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Samagri List, Murthi Sthapana, Visarjan; Know Everything

It is that time of the year when devotees all across the country dwell on the festive fervour of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. With just days left for the festivities to kick start, preparations are on in full swing to welcome Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and fortune with great pomp and show.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is celebrated in August or September. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The festival culminates with Ganesh Visarjan which is falling this year on September 9.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date and Time

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:05 am to 01:39 pm

Duration: 2 Hours 33 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 3:33 pm on August 30, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:22 pm on August 31, 2022

Ganesh Visarjan: September 9, 2022 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat for Murti Sthapana & Puja

Shubh Yog - 31st August 2022 (Time: 05:58 AM to 09:00 AM)

Shubh Choghadiya - 31st August, 2022 (Time: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM)

Evening Auspicious Time - 31st August, 2022 (Time: 03:30 PM - 06:30 PM)

For those unknown, people must avoid moon sighting on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada as it is considered to be inauspicious.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Samagri list

Following is the list of materials that will be required for the worship of Lord Ganesh:

Wooden post for installing the idol of Ganapati and red seat for laying.

Panchamrit

Red sandalwood

Roli

Kalash

Ganges water

Thread

Silver work garland

Five types of fruit

Modak or Laddus

Jaggery

Coconut

dub/durva

Incense stick

Cloves

Betel

Cardamom

Green moong

Panchmeva

Ghee lamp

Kapoor

IMAGE: PTI