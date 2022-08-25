Last Updated:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Samagri List, Murthi Sthapana, Visarjan; Know Everything

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is celebrated in August or September. Read further.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

It is that time of the year when devotees all across the country dwell on the festive fervour of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. With just days left for the festivities to kick start, preparations are on in full swing to welcome Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and fortune with great pomp and show.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is celebrated in August or September. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The festival culminates with Ganesh Visarjan which is falling this year on September 9. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date and Time

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11:05 am to 01:39 pm
Duration: 2 Hours 33 Mins
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 3:33 pm on August 30, 2022
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:22 pm on August 31, 2022
Ganesh Visarjan: September 9, 2022 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat for Murti Sthapana & Puja

Shubh Yog - 31st August 2022 (Time: 05:58 AM to 09:00 AM)
Shubh Choghadiya - 31st August, 2022  (Time: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM)
Evening Auspicious Time - 31st August, 2022 (Time: 03:30 PM - 06:30 PM)
For those unknown, people must avoid moon sighting on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada as it is considered to be inauspicious. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Samagri list

Following is the list of materials that will be required for the worship of Lord Ganesh:
Wooden post for installing the idol of Ganapati and red seat for laying.

  • Panchamrit 
  • Red sandalwood
  • Roli
  • Kalash
  • Ganges water
  • Thread
  • Silver work garland
  • Five types of fruit
  • Modak or Laddus
  • Jaggery
  • Coconut
  • dub/durva
  • Incense stick
  • Cloves
  • Betel
  • Cardamom
  • Green moong
  • Panchmeva
  • Ghee lamp
  • Kapoor

 

