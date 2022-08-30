People across the country are preparing for the annual welcome of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. This year, the 10-day festival will be celebrated without the Covid induced restrictions. The auspicious occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month and is celebrated in August or September.

As the celebrations have kick-started across the country, there are people who are scrolling through the Internet to search for best wishes to send to their loved ones. This year, wish your friends and family on this auspicious account some wishes, quotes, greetings, and status to make the day quite special for them.

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

A new sunrise, a new start. Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh make your life blissful and happy. May all your dreams get fulfilled and you find the strength to overcome every obstacle. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!"

When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Always grateful to Bappa for he is the Lord of luck and remover of obstacles and his forever blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

I heartily wish Lord Ganesha fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes to Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 greetings

Wishing a beautiful, colourful, and cheerful Vinayaka Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and celebrations for you.

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows, and tensions. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with luck and prosperity. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2022.

Ganesh Chaturthi Images

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Whatsapp status

