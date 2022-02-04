Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images And Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

Quick links:
The Ganesh Jayanti 2022 festival is around the corner and those who celebrate this festival have begun the preparations for the same. The day is considered to be the birthday of Lord Ganesh. People visit the Lord Ganesh temples to seek his blessings.
The festival is primarily celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you Ganesh Jayanti's wishes, images, and quotes to share with your loved ones.
Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!
May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfill all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Jayanti
Wish you a beautiful, colorful, and cheerful Ganesh Jayanti to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.
