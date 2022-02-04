Last Updated:

Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images And Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Jayanti, we bring you Ganesh Jayanti's wishes, images, and quotes to share with your loved ones. Read further.

Ganesh Jayanti

The Ganesh Jayanti 2022 festival is around the corner and those who celebrate this festival have begun the preparations for the same. The day is considered to be the birthday of Lord Ganesh. People visit the Lord Ganesh temples to seek his blessings.

The festival is primarily celebrated in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. On this auspicious occasion, we bring you Ganesh Jayanti's wishes, images, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Ganesh Jayanti Wishes

  • May the divine light of Lord Ganesha fill your life with everything you have wished for. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
  • May Lord Ganesha take away all your sorrows and fill your life with joy, love, and peace. Happy Ganesh Jayanti wishes to you and your family.

  • Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

  • May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

  • May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfill all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Jayanti

  • Wish you a beautiful, colorful, and cheerful Ganesh Jayanti to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Ganesh Jayanti Images

 

 

 

 

 

Ganesh Jayanti quotes

  • May Lord Ganesha Bestow You Power, Destroy Your Sorrow and Enhance Happiness in Your Life. Happy Vinayaka Jayanti
  • Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada.Enjoy the festivities. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
  • May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles & showers you with bounties.
  • As rains bless the Earth. Likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and reciting Ganapati Bappa Morya!
  • May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfill all your wishes and desires. Happy Vinayaka Jayanti!

