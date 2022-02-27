'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Release, Kim-Kanye's Divorce Battle: Biggest Newsmakers Of The Week

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets 3rd Biggest Pandemic BO Opening After THESE Films

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has beaten all odds and had the third biggest opening for a movie released in the pandemic era. The movie was released in the theatres on Friday after being postponed several times and several critics have praised Alia's performance in the film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie garnered huge collections on day one despite releasing on a non-holiday day. The movie has also been facing some legal issues before the release, however, the HC cleared all the charges and allowed Gangubai Kathiawadi to be released.

Ranveer Singh Fist Bumps Basketball 'King' LeBron James, Calls It A 'Precious Moment'; See

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh jetted off to the USA to be a part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Just days ago his interaction with rapper Machine Gun Kelly took the internet by storm. Now, on Monday, February 21, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share yet another iconic moment from his latest basketball venture. The Indian actor met basketball 'King' LeBron James at one of the games and the internet is loving their candid picture.

Shibani Dandekar Flaunts New Wedding Date Tattoo In Latest Post With Farhan Akhtar

It is a celebration time for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as the lovebirds have finally tied the knot with each other in a dreamy wedding on February 19. Now, just a week after their lavish yet intimate nuptial, Shibani took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning pictures from her post-wedding shoot with husband Farhan. While doing so, the anchor and model also unveiled her brand new wrist tattoo, which is once again a special tribute to her love tale with Farhan Akhtar.

Madhuri Dixit's 'The Fame Game' Reaches Global Audience; Trends On Netflix In 13 Countries

After many Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit recently made her digital debut with the web series The Fame Game. The web series was released on the OTT giant Netflix two days ago and has already reached a global audience. As per the latest reports, the show is currently in the top 10 Netflix list in 13 countries.

'Vikram Vedha': Saif Ali Khan's 1st Look As Vikram Revealed; Hrithik Lauds 'finest' Actor

Weeks after fans witnessed Hrithik Roshan's first look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha, his co-star Saif Ali Khan's first glimpse from the film has also been revealed. Saif, who plays the role of Vikram in the remake of the Tamil action thriller, looks all things fierce as the character. The salt and pepper beard, perfectly chiselled physique and intense expressions made the actor look all ready to take on his enemies in the film.

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn Gives Strong Statement Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Actor Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine and has been working on a documentary produced by VICE about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. During a government press briefing in the capital city of Kyiv on Friday, Penn shared a powerful statement and condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions. The actor has been working on the documentary since last year and continues to shoot amidst growing hostile situations.

Kanye West Objects To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition Of Him Spreading 'misinformation'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's tumultuous divorce battle has taken an ugly turn once again. Just days ago, Kim reportedly accused estranged husband West of spreading 'misinformation' about their private life on social media. The court document filed by her alleged that Kanye's actions have caused her 'emotional distress'. Now, the Donda 2 rapper's attorney has raised an objection towards Kim's latest filing.

Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' To Have A Sequel? Matt Reeves Shares Details

Matt Reeves' The Batman is all set to release in the theatres next month and has been labelled as one of the most anticipated movies of the year by fans and several media publications. Ever since the promotions of the movie have begun, both Reeves and Robert Pattinson have been expressing their desire to continue the movie and make more sequels. The filmmaker has now confirmed that Batman 2 was in early talks along with a spin-off series for Colin Farrell's Penguin.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trio Recreates Iconic Meme As Film Gets Digital Release Date

Marvel Cinematic Universe took to its official Instagram account on Wednesday to give all Spider-Man fans some exciting news. They announced that the hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set for its digital release as they shared a picture of the actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the viral and hilarious Spider-Man meme. Fans were over the moon on seeing the picture and called it a 'moment in the history.'

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy Wolf Webster's Middle Name Revealed; Details Inside

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott embraced parenthood once again after welcoming a baby boy in the first week of February. Just hours after his birth, Kylie Jenner took to social media to unveil the name of her second child, Wolf Webster. Now, a report by Just Jared has revealed the middle name of the newborn. Surprisingly, it has a deep connection with rapper Travis Scott's real name.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt/AP