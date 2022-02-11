'Gehraiyaan' To 'Raktanchal 2,' Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch This Weekend

From Gehraiyaan to Raktanchal 2, the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more have several shows and films that one could binge-watch anytime. Since the weekend is coming, one must be looking for some fresh collection of films and popular series. Here are some of the top-rated dramas that you can binge-watch in the coming weekend with your family and friends:

Gehraiyaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Gehraiyaan was streamed on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. The plot of the film revolves around the problems that emerge as two lovers battle guilt and suspicions from their respective partners, and their elder family members also attempt to create a resolution. It's a perfect film that one can binge watch this weekend.

Mahaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer & one of the highly-anticipated Tamil action thrillers, Mahaan, finally made its way on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, is released in several languages including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as Maha Purusha.

Raktanchal 2 (MX Player)

Raktanchal is a crime drama web series directed by Ritam Srivastav for MX Player original that premiered on May 28, 2020. The second season of the show sees actor Soundarya Sharma playing the female protagonist in the show.

Pushpa: The Rise (Amazon Prime)

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on 17 December. The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a coolie worker in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh. One of the south's famous actors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also featured in a unique song and the film has received a good response from all corners of the country. The film is available on Amazon Prime that you can binge watch this weekend.

Good Luck Sakhi (Netflix)

Keerthy Suresh's women-centric sports drama Good Luck Sakhi marked its presence in theatres on January 28, opening to a fairly good response by audiences flocking to theatres to watch Keerthy's 'sharpshooter' avatar. Written and helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film follows a village girl who braves all hurdles to become a national-level shooter. The film is available on Netflix.

Some of the other shows and films that one can watch on OTT include Rooney (Amazon Prime Video), Tall Girl 2 (Netflix), Hero (Disney+ Hotstar), I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video), etc.

Image: Instagram/@krantiprakashjha/deepikapadukone