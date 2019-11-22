The Debate
George Reddy Review: Fans Applaud Director Jeevan And DOP Sudhakar For Their Stellar Work

Others

George Reddy review: Acc to the audience, the film recalls the forgotten hero of Telangana politics. Read on to know about all the reviews of George Reddy.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
george reddy review

George Reddy, a biopic on real-life leader George Reddy released today on November 22. The film is about the boxer and gold medallist Reddy, a student union leader who was influenced by the developments of Telangana politics in Osmania University. He was active between the year 1967 and 1972. He was later found murdered in his college dormitory. The biopic, which is inspired by real-life events, is directed by B Jeevan Reddy and is being well received by fans.

Read netizens' review on George Reddy: 

Celebrities and fans review George Reddy which released earlier today: 

Some fans said in their George Reddy review that the trailer was well made: 

The film was opened to packed theatres in certain areas of Hyderabad:

The music and the background score of George Reddy were also well put together:

 

 

 

