George Reddy Review: Fans Applaud Director Jeevan And DOP Sudhakar For Their Stellar Work

George Reddy, a biopic on real-life leader George Reddy released today on November 22. The film is about the boxer and gold medallist Reddy, a student union leader who was influenced by the developments of Telangana politics in Osmania University. He was active between the year 1967 and 1972. He was later found murdered in his college dormitory. The biopic, which is inspired by real-life events, is directed by B Jeevan Reddy and is being well received by fans.

Read netizens' review on George Reddy:

Celebrities and fans review George Reddy which released earlier today:

A biopic on the ferocious rebel youth icon GEORGE REDDY who was killed in Osmania Campus in 1972 Thank you ⁦⁦@SandeepMadhav_⁩ for becoming him , ⁦@G1Dalam⁩ for directing and Sudhakar reddy( DOP of BLOCKBUSTER SAIRAAT) for https://t.co/VCC6H7JGH3 REDDY AMAR RAHE💪 pic.twitter.com/RUrbzJq14h — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 1, 2019

Some fans said in their George Reddy review that the trailer was well made:

#ArjunReddy, #FalaknumaDas and #GeorgeReddy proves that...one best Trailer is enough to get hype for a small film.... No need of traditional way of publicity — Sai Rajesh (@sairazesh) November 21, 2019

The film was opened to packed theatres in certain areas of Hyderabad:

#GeorgeReddy took a Houseful opening last night in Hyderabad for the limited Paid Premieres. pic.twitter.com/8EUlQwCpRs — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 22, 2019

The music and the background score of George Reddy were also well put together:

#GeorgeReddy Review: [3.25/5]



👉Superb 1st half with few Goosebump scenes, excellent BGM. Excellent interval block....



👉2nd half bit slow but police station scene, rain fight excellent.... climax also good.....



👉Overall very good inspirational Movie for Youth — T2BLive.COM® (@t2blive) November 22, 2019

#GeorgeReddy First Half has Two superbly designed fights, very inspiring speech before interval, terrific back ground score, impressive art work and good performance by @SandeepMadhav_



So far, Good. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) November 21, 2019

The Movie which told about Story of Forgotten Leader George Reddy to this generation 👌#GeorgeReddy #GeorgeReddyReview pic.twitter.com/jzhfJLsVll — శ్రీ రామ్/ JanaSainik 🇮🇳 (@JSPSriram) November 21, 2019

