George Takei Hits Back At William Shatner's Response To Jealousy Accusations

Former Star Trek co-stars George Takei and William Shatner are currently feuding online. George Takei recently accused William Shatner of feeling "insecure" about Leonard Nimoy's popularity as Spock, which apparently made things awkward on the sets of the original Star Trek. However, William Shatner hit back at George Takei and claimed that the former Sulu actor was making things up.

William Shatner slammed George Takei's jealousy accusations on his social media page. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, George Takei laughed off Shatner's post and claimed that his response was proof enough about how he truly felt. The actor further spoke about how Shatner and other stars made things weird by being envious of Leonard Nimoy's success.

George Takei hits back at William Shatner heated response to his previous comments

Above is William Shatner's response to George Takei after the latter claimed that Shatner was envious of Leonard Nimoy's success and popularity as Spock. Shatner claimed that George was "making things up" in his latest comments. The former Captain Kirk actor also stated that he barely saw George on set.

In response to William Shatner, George Takei spoke with Yahoo Entertainment and claimed that Shatner's "bile" fueled comments was how he spoke with everyone. George also claimed that Willam had a poor relationship with all the cast members of the original Star Trek. The actor added that James Doohan, aka Commander ‘Scotty’ Scott, would constantly complain about William's latest antics during Star Trek conventions. George ended his statement by saying that everyone had a "story" about Shatner.

Previously, William Shatner claimed that he was not envious of Leonard Nimoy's success as Spock. Instead, he was actually anxious about the direction of the show. According to Shatner, he was actually worried that Spock's success would derail Star Trek, making it more about Spock and less about the Federation. Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner famously never got along and even stopped talking to years before Nimoy's death.

The original Star Trek became an iconic part of pop culture and science fiction. It is still considered a classic to this day, with millions of fans worldwide. The show's massive popularity can be attributed in part to Leonard Nimoy's Spock, who quickly became an international mascot for the show.

