Georgia Reloaded Commercial Sees Dan Crenshaw "rescuing" Voters Of Georgia

A video of Dan Crenshaw is doing the rounds on social media, in which he is seemingly on a mission to rescue Georgia from "anti-fascists". The politician took to his Twitter handle and shared the 'Georgia reloaded commercial' where he was seen jumping off of an aeroplane and navigating from the skies as he attempts to locate his 'targets'. The Dan Crenshaw commercial is a sequel to his "Texas Reloaded" commercial that was released before the US PResidential election this year.

Georgia Reloaded Commercial

Dan Crenshaw's commercial opens with him giving a speech about why he should be voted in the upcoming elections and what policies he intends to implement for the benefit of the people. Cut to him being informed that "anti-fascists" are taking over Georgia and the land needs him. He quickly asks for an overview of the situation and jumps off of the plane to rescue the people of Georgia from getting swayed away by the other political party.

Dan Crenshaw captioned Georgia Reloaded ad video as "Georgia Reloaded is here. The epic saga continues, this time in Georgia. Everything is on the line. Donate to the fight." Watch the video of Georgia Reloaded commercial below.

Georgia Reloaded is here.



The epic saga continues, this time in Georgia. Everything is on the line. Donate to the fight at https://t.co/2j2lVY8Ak7 pic.twitter.com/N5T4zqmdpc — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 13, 2020

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Sequel to the "Texas reloaded" video

Dan Crenshaw is a Republican who represents Texas’ 2nd District. Before the US 2020 Presidential elections, he had released a video called “Texas Reloaded”. In the video, he was on a mission to “save Texas” and had self-described it as the “greatest joint campaign ad in history”.

In that video as well, he was seen jumping off an aeroplane. He reunites a team of local conservative leaders, all of whom have served national security or have military backgrounds. Georgia Reloaded was a sequel to the Texas reloaded video.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react

A number of netizens gushed to the post to leave their comments and reactions on the video. Several people wrote in the comments that the video was "embarrassing". A few other people commented that Crenshaw could have helped so many people with the money he spent on producing the video. Several other people wrote in the comments that instead of producing videos, he should work better and gain the trust of people. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the video below.

You are a United States Congressman. And you just cut a video pretending to go to war against other Americans. Knock it off, do the hard work of governing, and we'll all respect it a lot more than this. — Joe Boyle (@HistoryBoyle) December 13, 2020

There are so many bizarre things about this commercial but I want to know why you’re taking instructions from a woman with a British accent to get to Georgia — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) December 14, 2020

Every veteran I know is embarrassed by Dan Crenshaw. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) December 14, 2020

Bahahahahahaha. You’re such an embarrassment. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 13, 2020

How much did this ad cost to make?



How many people in need could you have helped with that money instead of this cringe marvel trailer? — Ethan Tyo (@DigitalAlien_) December 15, 2020

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.