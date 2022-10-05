Gigi Hadid Calls Out Kanye West For Attacking Her Friend Through His Yeezy Show At PFW

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is upset over rapper Kanye West's Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. Ye wore a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter" during his Yeezy Season 9 event, which triggered most people in the fashion industry. The words written over it are considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League. Recently, fashion editor Gabriella Karfa-Johnson, who also attended West's show, shared her thoughts about the same on social media which included screenshots of messages that she sent to her friend over the rapper's White Lives Matter apparel during the show.

Pots-Ye's Yeezy show at the Paris Fashion Week, Karefa-Johnson headed to her Instagram Story and posted a long note, thereby calling the rapper's apparel 'no art', but 'dangerous'.

"Kanye West's show was some sort of distorted justification for the incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act of sending "W*** Lives Matter" Tshirt down a runway. There is no excuse, there is no art here. I'm sorry I failed to make that clear — I thought I did. I do think if you asked Kanye, he'd say there was art, revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt, Gabriella wrote.

Soon after, West started posting derisive comments about the fashion editor on his Instagram handle. He shared a screenshot of a text message who urged him not to insult Gabriella. Gigi Hadid was quick to notice it as she came to the defence of Karefa-Johnson. The supermodel took to the comment section and schooled Ye as she wrote,

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid wrote. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u. As if the "honor" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

Not only this, she took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the Stories section, "Karefa-Johnson is "one of the most important voices" in the fashion industry and could "school that disgraceful man."

Image: Instagram/@giguhadidgabriellak_j/@gigihadid, AP