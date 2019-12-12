Telugu Actor-writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao Passes Away At 80

Famous Telugu film industry actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao has passed away in Chennai at age 80. The legendary actor has starred in over two hundred films and he was best known for his writing work in films like Doctor Chakravarthy, Tharangini, Samsaram Chadharangam and Kallu. He has also been closely related to the Telugu theatre and has been a part of famous plays such as Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu, Kaalam Venakku Tirigindi and Aasayaalaku Sankellu.

Telugu actor-writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao passes away

The Chief Minister of Telangana expressed his shock over the demise of Gollapudi Maruti Rao. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his shock and share his condolences. He wrote in a tweet, that he is extremely shocked to hear about the demise of the noted writer, actor and columnist. He thanked him for his contribution to the Telugu film industry and literature. Many celebrities have also expressed their condolences over Twitter.

Shocked to hear about the demise of versatile actor and writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu. Your works are always the reference points to many aspiring writers sir. Your contribution to TFI is unforgettable. Rest in peace 🙏 #gollapudimaruthirao#RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao pic.twitter.com/CsJXm6Dmhd — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 12, 2019

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2019

Veteran Telugu actor and litterateur #GollapudiMaruthiRao passes away https://t.co/DcbuFfwdyf — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) December 12, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Gollapudi Maruthi Rao Garu ... An ideal example of a versatile artist. My prayers for his soul. #RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao pic.twitter.com/pS8U5Tni6s — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) December 12, 2019

A huge loss to the film industry, one of my most favourite actors who was legendary in everything he did from writing to acting. Your presence will be missed by all of us sir. #gollapudimaruthirao — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) December 12, 2019

A loss to the Telugu film industry. Senior actor-writer, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao Garu passed away today. His works will always be a treasure in Telugu literature. Rest in peace, sir.#RIPGollapudiMaruthiRao pic.twitter.com/nuK48dbUY7 — Aditya Music (@adityamusic) December 12, 2019

