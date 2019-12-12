The Debate
Telugu Actor-writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao Passes Away At 80

Others

Gollapudi Maruti Rao a veteran actor of the Telugu industry has passed away in Chennai at age 80. Read further ahead to know about the work of the actor-writer

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
gollapudi maruti rao

Famous Telugu film industry actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao has passed away in Chennai at age 80. The legendary actor has starred in over two hundred films and he was best known for his writing work in films like Doctor Chakravarthy, Tharangini, Samsaram Chadharangam and Kallu. He has also been closely related to the Telugu theatre and has been a part of famous plays such as Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu, Kaalam Venakku Tirigindi and Aasayaalaku Sankellu.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu's Prince Cecil Caught, Fined In Drunk Driving Case? Actor Reacts

Telugu actor-writer Gollapudi Maruti Rao passes away

Also Read | You Endeared Yourself To Telugu People: Naidu's Big Praise For Amit Shah On Map Correction

The Chief Minister of Telangana expressed his shock over the demise of Gollapudi Maruti Rao. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his shock and share his condolences. He wrote in a tweet, that he is extremely shocked to hear about the demise of the noted writer, actor and columnist. He thanked him for his contribution to the Telugu film industry and literature. Many celebrities have also expressed their condolences over Twitter.

Also Read | Allu-Arjun: Here's A List Of Dance Numbers By The Telugu Star

Also Read | Ravi Teja: The Telugu Actor's Best Films That Are A Must Watch

 

 

 

Published:
