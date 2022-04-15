Good Friday 2022: Good Friday Wishes, Images, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Good Friday is celebrated by the Christian community all over the world and is of utmost significance for them. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday or the day of Jesus' crucifixion. This day is followed up with Easter as Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ from the dead.
Good Friday is a day of penance, mourning, and sacrifice. This year, it will be observed on April 15, 2022. As the occasion is around the corner, here we bring you wishes, images, messages, and quotes to share with loved ones.
Good Friday 2022 wishes
- On this Good Friday, I pray and wish that the Lord continues to bless us and guide us in the correct direction.
- On this occasion, I pray that God is always there to give you his blessings and take good care of you. Best wishes on Good Friday to you.
- Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change to your life.
- May your faith in God bring peace to your heart and new hope in your life. I wish a blessed Good Friday to you and your family.
-
I pray that you are always encircled by our Lord's love and care. May your devotion and love for Jesus Christ grow stronger with each passing day.
-
Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him. Have a blessed Good Friday.
Good Friday 2022 quotes
- For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
- Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day when we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.
- Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD has risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.
- And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.
- Looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.
Good Friday 2022 images
Image: Shutterstock
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.