Good Friday 2022: Good Friday Wishes, Images, Messages And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Good Friday is celebrated by the Christian community all over the world and is of utmost significance for them. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday or the day of Jesus' crucifixion. This day is followed up with Easter as Easter commemorates the resurrection of Christ from the dead.

Good Friday is a day of penance, mourning, and sacrifice. This year, it will be observed on April 15, 2022. As the occasion is around the corner, here we bring you wishes, images, messages, and quotes to share with loved ones.

Good Friday 2022 wishes

Good Friday 2022 quotes

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day when we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.

Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD has risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.

And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.

Looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.

Good Friday 2022 images

Image: Shutterstock