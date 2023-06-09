Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Godfather Of Voguing Willi Ninja This Pride Month

Google Doodle is paying tribute to Willi Ninja on his 62nd birth anniversary (June 9). Ninja paved the way for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 80s and 90s. Popularly known as the ‘godfather of voguing’, Ninja was an iconic dancer and choreographer. He created a community called The Iconic House of Ninja.

To celebrate Ninja's legacy, Google Doodle launched an animated video illustrated by Rob Gilliam and edited by Xander Opiyo. The video depicts current members of the House of Ninja - performers Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja. Check out the video below:

Who was Willi Ninja?

(A picture of Willi Ninja | Image: IMDb)

Willi Ninja was an American dancer and choreographer known for his appearance in the documentary Paris Is Burning. The movie was reportedly successful at the box office and served as a springboard for the dancer’s career. In 1981, the choreographer founded the community House of Ninja.

He was one of the most important figures in the Harlem drag ball culture. In 1989, Ninja's unique dance style found mainstream exposure when he starred in the music video for Deep in Vogue by Malcolm McLaren. Ninja has appeared in several films and TV shows such as Anthem, Jimmy Kimmel Live and How Do I Look. He has also performed in Janet Jackson music videos such as Alright and Escapade.

Apart from dancing, Ninja was the first to raise awareness regarding HIV/AIDS prevention and the stigma around the disease. Willi Ninja died in 2006 due to AIDS-related heart failure in New York City. The choreographer's life story serves as a reminder to embrace our authenticity and pursue our passions.