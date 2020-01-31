Gopi Sundar's Top 5 Malayalam Music Albums That Will Melt Your Heart

Gopi Sundar is unarguably one of the most popular music directors of Malayalam cinema. He, who made his musical debut with Rosshan Andrews' 2008 college drama Notebook, impressed the moviegoers with hits like Ettu Vattamketty, Ente Khalbile, among others. In a musical career spanning less than two decades, the music director has rendered music to movies like Mumbai Police, Left Right Left, Arikil Oraal, Two Countries, among others. Here are his top five albums every music lover must listen.

Top five musical compositions of Gopi Sundar

Bangalore Days (2014)

The movie can be safely called a breakthrough movie of Gopi Sundar's career. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, and Parvathy in the lead, had hit songs like Thudakam Mangalyam, Ente Kannil, and Thumbi Penne in its album. All songs of Bangalore Days were a hit and helped Sundar establish a strong foothold in the industry.

Charlie (2015)

The Martin Prakkat directorial is to date considered to be Gopi's best work. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead, had some hit songs like Pularikalo, Oru Kari Mukilinu, among others. All songs of the 2015 movie managed to make a mark in the hearts of the music lovers.

Ustad Hotel (2012)

The Anwar Rasheed directorial had some mesmerising tracks that turned out to be chartbusters. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Thilakan, and Nithya Menen in the lead, had hit songs like Appangal Embadum, Shubhanallah, among others. The Malayalam movie released in 2012 was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

How Old Are You? (2014)

The Rosshan Andrews directorial marked the Mollywood comeback of 90s popular actor Manju Warrier. The movie, starring Manju Warrier and Kunchako Boban in the lead, had some heart swooning songs in its album. Songs like Vijanathayil and Vaa Vayasu Chollidaan were a big hit.

Uyare (2019)

The Manu Ashokan directorial had some heart-wrenching tracks in its album that managed to create an impact. The movie, starring Parvathy, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas in the lead, had some hit like Nee Mukilo, Kaattil Veezha, among others.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Gopi Sundar Instagram)

