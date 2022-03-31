Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Mahurat Time, History, Significance And All Other Details

The festival of Gudi Padwa holds a special significance for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus as it marks their traditional New Year. Called Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, it is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark new beginnings as per the lunisolar method of the Hindu calendar. With the festival just around the corner, here's all you need to know about the Date, Mahurat time, history and significance of Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Mahurat time

The festival is an amalgamation of two words - 'Gudi' which means the flag of victory or emblem of Lord Brahma, and 'Padwa', which is used to denote the first day of the phase of the moon. This year, the Gudi Padwa celebrations will be marked on April 2. The Pratipada Tithi Begins at 11:56 am on April 1, 2022, and it will end at 12:00 am on April 2, 2022, according to Panchang.

People mark the celebrations of Gudi Padwa by waking up early in the morning and cleaning their houses as well as decorating their front gate and yards with stunning rangoli designs of Gudi. They worship the ultimate creator of the universe, Lord Brahma. In Maharashtra, it is marked with extravagant pomp and fervour.

Gudi Padwa 2022: History and significance

On this occasion, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe, as per various scriptures and legends. The festival signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of the Rabi crop. Some also celebrate it to mark the victory of good over evil. According to media reports, people in rural Maharashtra link the festival to Shiva's dance and the coming together of the community. People get together and carry the Gudi Kavads together to a Shiva temple. It is also believed that Sata Yuga being from this day.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY/ REPRESENTATIVE)

