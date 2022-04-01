Gudi Padwa 2022: Happy Gudi Padwa Wishes, Images, GIFs, Pictures, Greetings And Messages

Gudi Padwa is a festival that is mainly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra as it marks the beginning of Spring season. It marks a traditional new year for the Marathi community as well as Konkani Hindus. The name Gudi Padwa is made using two words- ‘Gudi’, which means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘Padwa’ meaning the first day of the phase of the moon. This year Gudi Padwa falls on Saturday, April 2. As Gudi Padwa 2022 nears, here we have curated a few Gudi Padwa wishes and images for you to send across.

Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes

Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa.

May this Gudi Padwa be filled with Joy, Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

On this joyous occasion of Gudi Padwa, it feels good to get in touch with those who are special and remembered very much!

Raise the Gudi, Join your hands, Pray to God, He understands, Live each day, To the fullest, May this Padwa bring, Nothing but the best.

Gudi Padwa is finally here, An important day for you and me, I pray for your goodwill and health, May you be blessed till eternity.

Some days are good some bad, Sometimes you are happy, sometimes sad, This Padwa, I wish you dear, Year of happiness, with friends and family near, Happy Gudi Padwa.

May this auspicious Occasion, Bring prosperity and happiness to your Life. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

I am missing you this Gudi Padwa. This wish comes from my heart. May you be blessed all through the year. Wish you a wonderful start. Happy Gudi Padwa.

On this special occasion, let us make a resolution to spread love and happiness all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa! Hope your new year is filled with colours of happiness and laughter.

Praying that this New Year brings endless joys and new hopes into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, May you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life, and you discover a new person within you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way, millions of joys unheard – untold.

Happy Gudi Padwa! May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. Best wishes to you and your family.

Gudi Padwa Images

Gudi Padwa Gifs

Image: Shutterstock