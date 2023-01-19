Gulshan Devaiah Calls Out Nepotism In South Industry; ‘Hindi Film Industry Far More…’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently slammed the existence of nepotism in the South industry and called the Bollywood industry far more democratic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about how everybody's third or fourth generation is working in the industry.

He said, "Nepotism is not a government job, it’s a private enterprise. Everybody is going to have their own subjective opinion about who’s the best suited for a particular role and they are going to make either choice. It’s a really stupid argument that talented people should get the job. Maybe that’s not the right thing to do but that’s their way. You can’t whine and cry about it. This is not a selection for IAS or IPS that you rank matters."

"If you look at the industry in the South, it is making so many waves. You can name all the actors who are really popular and all of them come from families. Everybody has their third and fourth generation working. But the Hindi film industry is far more democratic people like me, Vijay Varma, Soham (Shah), Mrunal Thakur, we are all working and doing well and making a living out of this," Gulshan added.

Losing out on roles

The actor also opened up about how he lost certain roles due to the people with 'veto power'. He shared that there have been times when he was close to getting roles but lost them at the last moment because of some people and said, "It is upsetting. I was close to getting some roles but people have veto power and I have no bitterness in my heart. Even this boycott culture is a result of that."

Moreover, the actor said that he never felt like an outsider and spoke about how he wished that people would have been a little nicer to each other. He further said that it's human nature to blame everything for your misfortune but we should stop doing it. He also mentioned how the blame game started after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.