Poet Gulzar Dehalvi passes away 5 days after beating COVID-19, celebrities pay respects

Eminent Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi aka Gulzar Dehalvi passed away in Noida on Friday. He was 94. Gulzar Dehalvi had recovered from COVID-19 five days ago.

The news was confirmed by his son Anoop Zutshi. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “His COVID test came negative on June 7 and we brought him home. Today he had lunch and at around 2.30 PM he passed away." He had then taken taken his father to Kailash Hospital, where Gulzar Dehalvi was declared dead on arrival. "He was quite old, and the infection had left him very weak. So doctors are thinking it was possibly a cardiac arrest," he also said.

Gulzar Dehalvi was felicitated with the Padma Shri by the Government of India and was also honoured by then Vice President Hamid Ansari for his contribution to Urdu literature on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

His death was mourned by celebrities. Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh paid tribute to the poet on Twitter. The leader expressed his ‘heartfelt tribute’ to the leader in Marathi, and hailed his work for Urdu literature. Actor-politician Nagma too mourned his loss.

Here are the reactions

🙏🏻 Pray to the almighty his soul rests in Peace . Heartfelt condolences https://t.co/Hn5SvSZCdh — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) June 13, 2020

वरिष्ठ उर्दू शायर आनंद मोहन जुत्शी उर्फ गुलज़ार देहलवी का शुक्रवार,12 जून को निधन हो गया. वह 93 साल के थे. 5 दिन पहले ही उन्होंने कोरोना को हराया था. उनका निधन नोएडा स्थित उनके आवास पर हुआ. 7 जून को उनकी कोरोना वायरस की जांच रिपोर्ट दोबारा निगेटिव आई थी.

भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि🙏 pic.twitter.com/xVSFJnqprH — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) June 13, 2020

Gulzar Dehalvi was discharged from the Sharda Hospital of Delhi-NCR region last Sunday. He was also suffering from heart and thyroid-related issues besides age-related concerns, PTI quoted Sharda Hospital's medical superintendent Ashutosh Niranjan as saying.

"When I examined the patient, he was critically ill. His oxygen saturation was very low. So, we immediately decided to shift him to the ICU. His body had low oxygen levels with respiratory acidosis," Niranjan had said then.

The hospital appointing dedicated staff and a doctor and ventilation support, apart from high antibiotics, anti-viral, multivitamins and supportive therapy for his heart disease and hypothyroidism along with high protein diet with ryles tube helped him recover from COVID-19, it was reported.

Niranjan later said, "On June 5, we again tested him for COVID-19 and got a negative report on June 6. On Sunday, the patient was discharged and sent back home for self-quarantine for seven days,"

District Magistrate Suhas L Y had posted a snap from the hospital and praised him.

This 94 year resident turned covid negative and was discharged today. He is an inspiration to many like me. Sir, you motivate us to work even harder, we all residents wish you a very long and healthy life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WpaKITKDjo — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) June 7, 2020

Dehalvi, a Kashmiri Pandit based in old Delhi's Gali Kashmeerian, had also served as the editor of Science ki Duniya, the only science magazine in Urdu, launched by the government in 1975, at that time. He had also opened Urdu schools.

