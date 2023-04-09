Guneet Monga Reacts As PM Modi Meets The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman, Bellie

Oscar winning director Kartiki Gonsalves, who debut filmThe Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award in the Documentary Short Film category, reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp. Kartiki's film was also shot at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, which is situated in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

In her Instagram post, Kartiki shared a picture of the PM Modi standing alongside her film’s subjects Bomman and Bellie. In the picture, PM Modi could be seen smiling as one of the elephants reached out to him with their trunk. Some of the government-run Theppakadu Elephant Camp officials were present in the picture as well.

Kartiki mentioned in the caption that Narendra Modi’s visit to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp is historic, as he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the animal sanctuary. The documentary filmmaker wrote, “For the very first time in Indian History The Prime Minister of India Thiru Narendra Modi comes to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve situated in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve which was established in 1927. Specially to meet our The Elephant Whisperers heroes Bomman & Bellie alongside Raghu & Ammu (Bommi).”

In the comments section, Guneet Monga posted heart and elephant emojis. She also reposted Kartiki's post on her Instagram handle.

More about The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers depicts the care and love showered by caretakers, Bellie and her husband Bomman, in rearing abandoned baby elephants at the Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris District. The documentary focuses on the journeys of baby elephants Raghu and Ammu. It created history by becoming the first India-backed production to win an Oscar.

As soon as a victory for The Elephant Whisperers was announced at the 95th Oscars, producer Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves took to the stage to receive the honour. Kartiki Gonsalves, in her acceptance speech, said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals."