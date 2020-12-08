Gurdas Maan Avers 'long Live The Farmers' Amid Agitation, Joins Protest At Singhu Border

Punjabi singer and actor Gurdas Maan on Tuesday joined the farmers' protest at Singhu border and extended his support to Bharat Bandh call given by farmers' unions. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana have gathered at various border points of Delhi since November 26 as part of their protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Maan said that he will always stand with the farmers. "I have a lot to express but will only say this - I'm always with you and will always stand with you. Long live the farmers," he wrote alongside a photo in which he is hugging a farmer.

Kehn nu ta bohot kuch hai par main sirf inni gal kahunga -

Main hamesha tuhade naal si te hamesha tuhade naal rahanga .. kisan zindabad hai te hamesha zindabad rahega pic.twitter.com/UFxmZjF6mO — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) December 8, 2020

'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest enters 13th day

The 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi entered the 13th day on Tuesday. Farmer unions have called for a nationwide strike to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Nearly all opposition parties and several trade unions have vowed to support and participate in the Bharat Bandh.

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

