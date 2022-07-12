Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious occasions that is celebrated in India to honour the teachers or gurus in our lives who have always guided us at the right times. As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima every year falls in the month of Ashadha (June–July) and is celebrated on the full moon night (Purnima).
The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in countries like India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Moreover, it is dedicated to all the academic and spiritual Gurus all around the world. This year, Gurupurnima will fall on Wednesday, 13 July. As the event is around the corner here we bring you Guru Purnima 2022 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and much more.
Guru Purnima 2022 wishes and messages
- I always know that I have someone to go to when I am lost in the web of thoughts or lost in life. I have my teacher. Happy Guru Purnima to you.
- You have been my living inspiration, giving me lessons of truth and discipline. Wishing you joy and happiness on Guru Purnima
- A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima
- A tribute to all Gurus on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima for being the guiding light and showing the right path in life. Happy Guru Purnima!
- A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart and you have done all that for me. Happy Guru Purnima
- Today is an auspicious day to be grateful and humble. Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!
Guru Purnima 2022 images
Guru Purnima 2022 quotes
- Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships -Sri Guru Pranam
- A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha
- Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me. – Kabir
- Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships – Sri Guru Pranam
- Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over - Guru Nanak
- He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating – Swami Vivekananda
Guru Purnima 2022 Whatsapp and Facebook status
- It is your words that have pushed me to higher levels of success. Wish to thank you for everything on this special day. Happy Guru Purnima
- Stick to the way you are now, and follow the paths shown by your Guru. The shine will come to you, you will be the star of your life. Happy Guru Purnima 2022!
- Life needs some power to push you up, Guru is that superpower. Happy Guru Purnima!
- Many teachers came into my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima.
- As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of Existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima 2022