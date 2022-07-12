Guru Purnima 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious occasions that is celebrated in India to honour the teachers or gurus in our lives who have always guided us at the right times. As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima every year falls in the month of Ashadha (June–July) and is celebrated on the full moon night (Purnima).

The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in countries like India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Moreover, it is dedicated to all the academic and spiritual Gurus all around the world. This year, Gurupurnima will fall on Wednesday, 13 July. As the event is around the corner here we bring you Guru Purnima 2022 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and much more.

Guru Purnima 2022 wishes and messages

I always know that I have someone to go to when I am lost in the web of thoughts or lost in life. I have my teacher. Happy Guru Purnima to you.

You have been my living inspiration, giving me lessons of truth and discipline. Wishing you joy and happiness on Guru Purnima

A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima

A tribute to all Gurus on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima for being the guiding light and showing the right path in life. Happy Guru Purnima!

A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart and you have done all that for me. Happy Guru Purnima

Today is an auspicious day to be grateful and humble. Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima 2022 images

Guru Purnima 2022 quotes

Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships -Sri Guru Pranam

A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others - Gautam Buddha

Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me. – Kabir

Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships – Sri Guru Pranam

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over - Guru Nanak

He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating – Swami Vivekananda

Guru Purnima 2022 Whatsapp and Facebook status